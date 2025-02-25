Nollywood’s box office lover-boy Timini Egbuson’s love film “Reel Love” has emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood film for two consecutive weeks; raking over N167 million naira at the box office.

The announcement was made public on Monday by Film One on their Instagram page, where a promotional poster for the film was shared and captioned, “Only up from here! Reel Love has grossed over N167 million and counting! Thank you for showing this movie and for your love and support.”

With a strong start between the day of release and two days after, Reel Love raked over N99 million in its first week. It placed behind “Captain America”, which raked over N121 million within the same period.

Reel Love was released on Valentine’s Day as a story themed around love.

It follows the story of a popular relationship influencer, Tomide Jodi (Timini), who is at odds with a stubborn woman, Rita Monday.

Reel Love is about love, resilience, and the unpredictable nature of life. With a powerful cast and an engaging storyline, the film delivers romance, drama, and plenty of surprises.

This project also marks Timini Egbuson’s debut as a co-executive producer, though he is no stranger to Nollywood, having spent over a decade in the industry.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Dakore Akande, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Hermes Iyele, Chico Aligwekwe, Jay On Air, and Efa Iwara.

Within its first five days, Reel Love grossed over N 107.55 million. It is also projected to surpass the N 200 million mark by its 20th day. Reel Love is the first Nollywood film to achieve such a feat in 2025, ahead of “Summer Rain” and “Something About The Briggs.”

