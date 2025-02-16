Cast: Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, TJ Omusuku, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson.

Streaming platform: Cinemas

Love today is often a spectacle carefully curated for the world. Reel Love plays on this reality, blending the idea of “reel” as in film or social Instagram—and “real” as in true emotions. It explores how relationships can start as performances but evolve into something more profound. As Valentine’s season floods social media with picture-perfect romance, the film questions whether love thrives on public validation or is strongest when no one is watching.

Through Tomide and Rita’s story, Reel Love unpacks the modern struggle between authenticity and appearance. When love is a spectacle, Reel Love reminds us that love isn’t about viral moments or perfect optics—it’s about what remains when the performance ends.

Reel Love boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Timini Egbuson, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Ademoye, Shaffy Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Jay On Air, Hermes Iyele, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Lilian Afegbai, TJ Omusuku, Efa Iwara, and Atlanta Bridget Johnson. Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, ‘Reel Love’ released on 14 February, is actor Timini’s first co-produced Nollywood movie.

Plot

The film introduces Tomide Jobi (Timini Egbuson), a popular relationship influencer, who finds himself in trouble when a video of him arguing with a no-nonsense woman—Rita Monday (TJ Omusuku), goes viral. The backlash damages his reputation, while Rita, who never wanted online attention or internet clout, also faces scrutiny. To fix his image, Tomide’s girlfriend, Imani (Atlanta Johnson), suggests he stage a fake romance with Rita. Meanwhile, Rita’s friend, Chizaram (Bimbo Ademoye), encourages her to use the viral moment to grow a social media presence.

Tomide and Rita reluctantly agree to the plan, securing sponsorships from top brands. They post staged romantic moments and wear matching outfits at different shoot days for social media posts, but their act slowly turns into real emotions. Meanwhile, Tomide moves to share with his mother (Funke Akindele) his marriage intention to Imani, and she celebrates joyously. Away from that, Tomide and Rita get vulnerable as he shares his struggles with his estranged and absentee father (Muyiwa). At the same time, Rita opens up about her father’s prolonged and deteriorating health. As they grow closer, Rita’s mentor (Dakore) warns her not to fall for Tomide, but she already has. Meanwhile, Imani, sensing a shift in Tomide’s feelings, becomes suspicious.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The tension escalates when Imani discovers an engagement ring meant for her and confronts Tomide. Around the same time, Rita loses her father, leaving her devastated. As Tomide tries to comfort her, Imani, feeling betrayed, exposes the truth about their fake relationship to a gossip blogger, The Megaphone (Hermes Iyele). The scandal ruins Tomide’s credibility and forces Rita into hiding. Seeking guidance, Tomide turns to his estranged father, who advises him to take responsibility. Tomide publicly apologises for the deception and announces a break from social media. Determined to make things right, he tracks Rita down at a hotel. In an emotional moment, he confesses that his feelings for her became real. Rita, though hurt, eventually sees his sincerity. The film ends on a hopeful note as Tomide and Rita embrace, proving that their connection was never fake despite the lies and drama.

Critical Review

Kasum’s Reel Love is a fun, modern romance that cleverly explores social media culture and the pressures of online fame. The film also explores how public perception can shape personal lives. While the film’s premise is promising, it leans too heavily on familiar romance tropes, making parts of the story feel recycled.

The chemistry between Tomide and Rita is strong, but their transition from viral enemies to lovers feels rushed. The movie tries to touch on deeper themes—family struggles, the dark side of influencer culture, and self-discovery—but never fully commits to them. Tomide’s strained relationship with his father and Rita’s battle with her father’s illness could have added emotional weight, yet they remain surface-level subplots that don’t leave much impact.

One of Reel Love’s biggest strengths is its humour, with moments of sharp, relatable comedy that highlight the absurdity of social media drama. Funke and shine in their roles, adding depth to their characters despite limited screen time. However, the pacing of the movie falters towards the end. The final act—featuring a dramatic love confession, a scandalous betrayal, and a rushed resolution—feels too convenient as if the film is in a hurry to wrap things up with a picture-perfect ending. Imani’s villainous turn also lacks some depth, making her motivations feel more like a plot device than a natural development. But for Omosuku’s first appearance as a lead actress in a role, she takes home a thumbs up and Timini, as usual, gives his lover boy perfection.

Overall, Reel Love is a visually appealing, entertaining film that delivers in quality and with little spotted errors. While enjoyable, it doesn’t break any new ground in the Nigerian rom-com space, but it sure does hit the flip scripts of the chaos and risk celebrities take to maintain their fame and relevance, even if it’s to compromise. Fans of social media-fuelled romance will have a good time, but those looking for something more profound may find it a little too staged—much like the fake love story at its core.

‘Reel Love’ is rated 4/10

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

