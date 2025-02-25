Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sworn in 27 new commissioners, describing the new State Executive Council as a cabinet of “consolidation and expansion.”

In his remark at the ceremony in Uyo on Monday, Mr Eno told the commissioners that their selection was his sole prerogative and added that their loyalty is to him and the state.

“Your loyalty is to the governor and the state,” Governor Eno said, urging them to work collaboratively to interpret and deliver on his governance blueprint called Arise Agenda.

“This, I must emphasise, is not a war cabinet but a delivery cabinet. The central and defining element of this Exco is unity of purpose, teamwork, and positive collaborations to deliver on our campaign promises to the people of our dear state.”

Since becoming governor in May 2023, Mr Eno, a PDP member, has worked across party lines, embracing opposition party members, particularly leaders of the main opposition APC in the state, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo. This has prompted speculations that his “body language” favours the opposition party.

At the event, the governor warned new commissioners not to judge his “body language,” saying they may be wrong.

“Let me state unambiguously that I am a man of peace, not confrontation. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say. I, therefore, do not have body language.

“Nobody should try to interpret my body language because you may be on the wrong side. Take what I tell you to be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” he said, warning the commissioners that they are not appointed to “ignite unnecessary fights with our leaders whether at local government, state and federal levels,” he said.

Cabinet structure

Mr Eno served as commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state before being elected governor. Upon swearing in as governor, he inherited 100 per cent of his former colleagues who served alongside him under the administration of former Governor Udom Emmanuel, whom he called his “political father.”

The cabinet was dissolved last month.

The governor has injected fresh hands into the new cabinet, and at least three former House of Representatives members have made the list. However, his former colleagues still retained strategic positions in the cabinet.

For instance, Eno Ibanga, a professor of physics and former Akwa Ibom State University vice-chancellor, retains his portfolio as commissioner for works and fire service.

Iniobong Ekong retains his portfolio as commissioner for Lands, while Frank Archibong retains his ministry – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mr Eno switched offices for his two former colleagues. Emem Bob, who served as commissioner for Economic Development, moved to Finance, while former Finance Commissioner Linus Nkan moved to Economic Development.

Also, former Commissioner for Information Ini Emembong was moved to Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, while former federal lawmaker Aniekan Umanah took over as information commissioner, the same position he served under then-Governor Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Eno also swore in Paul Bassey, a former FIFA and CAF Match Commissioner, as the commissioner of sports. Mr Bassey, a veteran sports journalist, was, until his appointment, the chairperson of the state-based Akwa United Football Club.

