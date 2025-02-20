The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) plans to collaborate with Saudi Arabia to explore sustainable cultural cooperation in film production.

This is contained in a statement signed by NFC’s Public Relations Officer, Brian Etuk, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, Ali Nuhu, managing director and CEO of NFC, met with Ali Khalil Al-Maqeit, a representative of the Saudi Arabia Film Commission, at the Berlinale Film Festival in Germany.

He said the Saudi authorities are eager to sign a cooperation agreement with Nigeria to facilitate the robust development of both countries’ film sectors.

‘‘The potentials for film industry growth are vast, with opportunities for co-production, talent exchange, and knowledge sharing. The handshake between Nigeria’s vibrant film industry and that of Saudi Arabia will enable the showcase of the unique cultures of both nations. This significant effort is part of a broader strategy by Saudi Arabia and Nigeria to strengthen bilateral cultural relations,” he said.

He added that the two countries have moved towards establishing a cooperation agreement, and exciting new developments and investment opportunities await Nigerian and Saudi filmmakers.

France too

In a related development, Mr Nuhu said Nigeria and France are collaborating to sustain film production cooperation.

Mr Nuhu met with Plazanet Michel, a Director at the French National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image, and said the meeting was a significant step in strengthening the existing partnership.

“NFC has been working tirelessly to promote the industry and provide opportunities for Nigerian filmmakers to showcase their works globally.

CNC has equally expressed its willingness to have a delegation visit Nigeria for further need assessment engagements with the NFC to develop the Nigerian film industry, “he said.

Mr Nuhu, who expressed appreciation for CNC’s role in creating an enabling platform for investments in Nigeria’s creative industry, said the proposed visit would provide a valuable opportunity for the two organisations to identify innovative opportunities supporting the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.

(NAN)

