One of the trending reports in the Nigerian movie industry at the start of December was the news that Netflix had halted the acquisition of movies and streamlined funding movies in the country effective November 2024, as revealed by Victor Ohai, Directors Guild of Nigeria President, at the Zuma Film Festival in Abuja.

Ever since, stakeholders have waded into the debate, suggesting viable alternatives and their broader implications for the industry.

One prominent discussion was the revelation by ace comedian Bright ‘Basketmouth’ Okpocha, who sparked controversy by alleging that Nollywood producers mismanaged funds provided by global streaming platforms like Netflix.

But, in an interview with Nollywood on Radio on Sunday, comedian cum filmmaker Ayo Makun, more popularly called AY, clarified that Netflix is not exiting the Nigerian market.

200 million people, 300,000 subscriptions

AY, however, suggested that the discrepancies between Nigeria’s population and subscription numbers indicate that more Nigerians are accessing Netflix via alternative means, including shared subscriptions.

He said, “I had a meeting with Netflix recently, and it was never mentioned that they are opting out of business in this part of the world. At the last meeting, we discussed my next project and how they can be a part of it. I also do not want to believe that they are strongly leaving Nigeria.

‘‘There is no way they would leave just because people say it. The truth is if you are doing business in a particular region and you are not making money but spending much more than you are making, you would want to re-strategise. That is what is going on with their system and structure.

AY also highlighted that some sharp practices by Nigerians contribute to the issue beyond filmmakers playing a role in the development.

‘‘Most of these things do not deal with the filmmakers alone; it has to do with us as Nigerians. For example, the subscription basis for Netflix in a country with a population of over 200 million people is just about 300,000, so there is a leakage somewhere that needs to be corrected.

‘‘You would see a person with a Netflix subscription sharing with several people, so that’s the problem. It is not just about the filmmakers,’’ he said.

AY also spoke about his latest movie, The Waiter, which premiered over the weekend and will be released in cinemas on 20 December in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia.

‘The Waiter’ tells the story of a waiter entangled in a hotel invasion, sparking a thrilling and chaotic adventure.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Shaffy Bello, Regina Daniels, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rahama Sadau, Williams Uchemba, and Toke Makinwa.

