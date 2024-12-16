At just 17 years old, Olumuyiwa Ige is already making his mark in fencing, representing Nigeria with pride internationally.

The grandson of the late Nigerian legal icon Bola Ige, Muyiwa is carving his unique path—not in the courtroom but on the fencing mat.

His remarkable journey reached a significant milestone at the recently concluded Fencing World Cup in Lagos, where he emerged as the last Nigerian standing in the individual event.

In his debut international competition, Muyiwa made it to the elimination round, placing 27th after a hard-fought match against Greece’s Theodoropoulos Panagiotis in the round of 32.

Nigeria’s team also finished seventh overall in the team event, but Muyiwa’s performance remains one of the high points at the two-day action-packed event.

Reflecting on his achievement, Muyiwa expressed pride and determination for future success. “I am proud of myself for reaching the elimination round because that was the target I set for myself,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “This is my first international competition, so the next one will be better—round of 4, hopefully, or even winning the competition.”

A Fencer by Chance

Muyiwa’s journey into fencing began unexpectedly. “One day, my mum just came to me and asked if I wanted to do it, and ever since then, I just kept doing it,” he said.

Fencing quickly became a passion from that simple introduction, and he has since dedicated himself to the sport.

Overcoming challenges

Muyiwa has faced his fair share of challenges, like any athlete striving for greatness. For him, the biggest obstacle is maintaining discipline. “There are times you don’t want to train, or you want to do other things, but you have to push through,” he explained. “Ultimately, it will help you out.”

Big dreams and Olympic aspirations

Muyiwa’s ambitions extend far beyond his early successes. His ultimate goal is to represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games, a dream he is determined to achieve. “I want to keep fencing until I have to stop. I want to do it in school and university, but I just want to keep fencing. I love it,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

But for Muyiwa, it’s not just about personal accolades. He hopes to use his platform to popularise fencing in Nigeria, inspiring younger generations to take up the sport. “I want to help make fencing popular in Nigeria so more young people can start fencing,” he added.

Lessons from the mat

Despite his young age, Muyiwa has gleaned valuable lessons from competing against top international opponents. “You could train as hard as possible, but there will always be people who know what you don’t know,” he observed. “You have to learn from people’s attributes.”

Beyond fencing

When he’s not competing or training, Muyiwa leads a well-rounded life.

He enjoys horse riding, polo, and football and even dabbles in creating art. His diverse interests underscore a personality as dynamic as his moves on the fencing mat.

A rising star

Like his other teammates who have also shown great potential, Ibrahim Alogba, the Nigeria Fencing Federation coach, believes Muyiwa’s performance at the Fencing World Cup in Lagos is just the beginning of what promises to be an illustrious career.

He admits Muyiwa’s talent, determination, and vision for the sport testify to Nigeria’s untapped potential in fencing.

Indeed, Muyiwa Ige is undoubtedly a name to watch in Nigerian sports.

