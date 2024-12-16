Gale of defections

Over the past two weeks, defections from the Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have become daily occurrences. Six members switched to the ruling party during this period, and the exodus shows no signs of abating.

“I am trying to see a Labour Party member to second this motion,” Speaker Abbas Tajudeen mockingly remarked to the caucus on Thursday.

The crisis at the national level has provided LP members with a pretext to seek greener pastures by moving to other parties without breaching Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution. This provision states that lawmakers who defect from the party that sponsored them must lose their seats unless there is a crisis within their party.

These defections further highlight the growing political divisions within the LP. Peter Obi, the key figure behind the party’s recent success, faces uncertainty as the Julius Abure-led faction appears to have won the battle to control its structure.

Beyond the Labour Party, the defections also underscore the resurgence of the APC in Plateau State. Two of last week’s defectors, Dalyop Chollom and Alfred Ajang, are from the state.

Simon Lalong, a senator and former governor of Plateau State, was present in the Green Chamber to welcome Mr Ajang to the APC. These two lawmakers have further strengthened the APC’s position in the state.

Meanwhile, the House declared Dennis Idahosa’s seat, now the deputy governor of Edo State, vacant. Per Section 68 of the Constitution, the House acted following Mr Idahosa’s election as deputy governor.

The “one chance” menace

Two separate motions were discussed in the House regarding the menace of “one chance” crimes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The “one chance” scheme involves criminals driving a taxi or bus, often with accomplices pretending to be passengers. They lure unsuspecting victims into their vehicles, typically by offering cheaper fares or claiming to head to a shared destination.

Once inside, the criminals rob victims of valuables such as phones, money, and ATM cards. In some cases, they force victims to withdraw cash.

Last week, the FCT Police Command directed all vehicle owners to remove tinted windows from their cars. However, on Tuesday, the House deliberated on a motion urging the police to suspend the implementation of this directive.

The motion, sponsored by Muktar Shagaya (APC, Kwara), accused the police of using the directive to extort motorists.

On Thursday, the House adopted another motion, moved by Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo), calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shut down illegal loan platforms used by criminals in “one chance” operations.

The House also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other security agency heads to enhance surveillance within the FCT.

Taming New COVID-19 variant

On Tuesday, the House called on the federal government to strengthen security surveillance at all international entry points in response to the new COVID-19 XEC variant.

The House further urged the government to provide thermal scanners and infrared thermometers for temperature screening and to deploy personnel for screening and quarantine services for all inbound passengers.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Uyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Reps move to probe Customs

On Wednesday, the House resolved to investigate the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over allegations of officers’ involvement in smuggling activities.

The House directed its Committees on Defence and Customs to conduct the investigation.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Sesi Whingan (APC, Lagos) during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In his motion, Mr Whingan, representing the Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State, expressed concerns over reports implicating NCS officers in smuggling. He described the allegations, cited in various media reports, as deeply troubling.

