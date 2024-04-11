The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has provided additional details regarding the boat mishap that claimed the life of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, and his colleagues.

The NIWA Area Manager, Suleiman Nicholas, told Vanguard that 12 individuals were on the boat.

Seven were successfully rescued, two were found deceased, and three are still missing: two females and one male.

He mentioned that their team, alongside the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and Marine Police, is currently at the scene in the Akpaka Area of Onitsha and Nsugbe, carrying out rescue and recovery operations.

Mr Nicholas said that despite the claim that the incident occurred in Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, the actual location was the Akpaka Area, a suburb of Onitsha and Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area.

This happened as the victims were returning from Anam, where they had gone to shoot a movie.

Mr Nicholas emphasised during the interview that the information he is providing may not be entirely accurate until his team returns from the scene.

He said: “Whatever you will get now as the cause of the incident may not be accurate. We are waiting for the report from my men who are at the scene of the incident. My men are on the water now to recover the remaining three missing victims,” the Vanguard report highlighted.

Untimely death

The death of Jnr Pope during a film production, “The Other Side of Life” by Adanma Luke, was confirmed on Wednesday after all the efforts to revive him failed.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has declared Thursday as ‘No Shoot Day’ for all Nollywood filmmakers, following the death of the actor and three other crew members who died in a boat accident on Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, in a statement on Thursday, said that this happened on a movie set titled ‘The other side of life’ produced by Adamma Luke.

In 2006, Junior Pope started attending movie auditions and acting in Nollywood.

He rose to fame in 2007 after acting in the Nollywood blockbuster movie “Secret Adventures”, a movie directed by Tchidi Chikere.

