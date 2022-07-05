On Sunday, Fuji Maestro K1 De Ultimate said he would not marry another woman but his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo.

Emmanuella, whom he married on November 18, 2021, is his last wife after several shots at matrimony.

KWAM 1 has other wives who bore him kids and has been legally married to some women.

They include Titi Masha, whom he married in 2017, and Yewande, who lives in Canada with their children.

‘‘She is my wife, I will never let you go, and this one must not go. No more pack and go,’’ the singer gestured through the song’s lyrics by pointing at his wife sitting by his side.

The 65-year-old singer gave the assurance during a ceremony in Abeokuta Ogun State, where broadcast journalists hosted him and his beautiful wife to commemorate his 50 years on stage.

The event, held at JKL Event Hub in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was organised by the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), led by Desmond Nwachukwu.

Highlights

The historical event, which will last throughout 2022, started at JLK Event Abiola Way Abeokuta. The President of FIBAN, Femi Omilani, welcomed all the guests and many Nollywood stars who came to honour them.

He said: ‘‘We are celebrating a man who rose from the grassroots, got to the top, and has remained on top for 50 years. He is a rare breed and a special gift from God, and we can tell you for free that so many things have happened to K1 the Ultimate. If it happened to other musicians, no one would hear them again.

KWAM, who confirmed that he has been performing for fifty years, attributed his success to God and the teaching and the fatherly role of his late boss, Ayinde Barrister. The latter was a Nigerian-born Yoruba singer, songwriter, producer, and music performer.

He is regarded as a pioneer of Fuji and Wéré music. He left the army to become a full-time musician and started a full-fledged band of 34 percussionists and vocalists called the “Supreme Fuji Commanders.

After his first break into music in Ayinde 1965, Barrister released over 70 studio albums. He died on December 16, 2010. He was 62.

“I owe all that I am today to God and my late boss, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, who made fuji music a source of living to many,” K1 said in an emotional tribute on stage.

He said: “Those who honour me today are honouring you (Ayinde Barrister), not I, and those who disregard me are not upset with me but with you (Ayinde Barrister) because you are the one who guided me to this leading path of fuji music. May your soul continue to rest in peace, my boss.”

At the event, the Fuji king urged Fuji musicians to unite in honour of his late boss and accept another living fuji music legend, Kollington Ayinla as their father.

He said Kollington remained their father and advised that they should always give him all the honour he deserves as a father.

Background

The ‘Ade Ori Okin’ singer said he started playing music at 15.

By age 15, he had won various musical competitions and gradually became a force to reckon with in the music industry.

He said: “I started making music at the age of 15. I may not be good at calculations, but I am sure I have put more than 50 years of my life into fuji music.”

He became a member of the late Ayinde Barrister in 1975 and later set up his band.

By 23, he had mastered his craft, travelled to Mecca and released one of his greatest hits Talaso, in 1984.

After that, he won many accolades and remained Nigeria’s most relevant Fuji musician.

The music act might have made a mark in the music industry.