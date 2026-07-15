The trial of social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, was on Wednesday adjourned until 20 July after she failed to appear before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi due to ill health.

The trial judge, Justice D.I. Dipeolu, granted the adjournment after defence counsel, P.I. Nwafuru, informed the court that officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service had stated that the defendant was indisposed and could not be produced in court. Mr Nwafuru requested a short adjournment and assured the court that a medical report detailing his client’s condition would be presented at the next hearing. Justice Dipeolu subsequently adjourned the case until 20 July to continue the trial.

Alleged property fraud

Blessing CEO is standing trial on two counts of charges filed by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), relating to alleged obtaining by false pretence and theft involving ₦36 million.

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According to the anti-graft agency, the defendant allegedly obtained ₦36 million from a complainant, Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye, between 14 and 17 July 2024, under the pretext of securing the lease for a six-bedroom detached duplex at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki.

The EFCC alleges that the representation was false and that the defendant knew it to be so, an offence punishable under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier proceedings

As Premium Times previously reported, the defence, during the defendant’s arraignment in May, informed the court that both parties were exploring an out-of-court settlement and disclosed that Blessing CEO had refunded ₦24 million of the disputed ₦36 million.

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The EFCC opposed any delay, arguing that criminal prosecution is undertaken on behalf of the Federal Government and cannot be suspended while parties negotiate a settlement. Justice Dipeolu subsequently ruled that while settlement discussions could continue, they would not halt the criminal proceedings.

In a subsequent Premium Times report, the court reserved its ruling on the defendant’s bail application while hearing evidence from the EFCC’s investigating officer, Bufa Regina Okangbe. Ms Okangbe told the court that forensic analysis showed the disputed funds were paid into two bank accounts allegedly linked to the defendant: ₦25 million into a Guaranty Trust Bank account and ₦11 million into an Access Bank account.

The investigator also testified that the Lekki property belonged to its owner, Tunbosun Osobu, who had leased it to the defendant. According to the witness, the complainant had already begun renovating the property before the landlord asked her to vacate.

The matter is expected to resume on 20 July, when the defence is also expected to present a medical report explaining the defendant’s absence from Wednesday’s proceedings.