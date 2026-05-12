Veteran broadcaster and show host Frank Edoho has reacted to reports that singer Chike had a dalliance with his former wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

In June 2025, the renowned broadcaster and former host of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, announced the end of his second marriage to Ms Sandra.

However, unverified social media allegations have linked singer Chike to the separation of TV host Frank Edoho and his second wife.

Reacting to the recent report, Frank, who was previously married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, alerted his fans that he has been separated for the past two years.

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“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorcе proceedings.

“I truly appreciate the empathy. While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to him, life unfolds in different seasons, and sometimes, moving forward quietly is the most dignified path one can take.

“I am well. Focused. At peace, and deeply grateful for the love, respect, and support so many of you continue to show me. Thank you kindly,” he added.

Noncommittal

In a previous post on X, the broadcaster said he would never get married again.

He was responding to a question from a fan who asked if he was single

“Yes. I have had my share. Never getting committed again. Ever,” Frank said.

He also shared wisdom nuggets for those navigating relationships.

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“Here’s my best advice. Find true happiness by being by yourself. Don’t make anyone the source of your happiness and the Center of your world. Don’t lose yourself in any relationship. Be ready to walk away from any relationship that doesn’t edify you,” he opined.

Marriages

Frank was previously married to TV personality Katherine Obiang, with whom he shares three children.

In 2010, the marriage ended after seven years, with Katherine citing domestic violence.

In 2013, Frank married Sandra in a traditional ceremony while Sandra was pregnant with their son. They welcomed their first child in 2014 and a second child in 2016.

One year later, the couple had a low-key white wedding attended by close family and friends.