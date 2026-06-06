The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has directed all its branches nationwide to conclude church programmes by 8:00 p.m. and suspend vigils and overnight meetings until further notice, citing rising security concerns across the country.

According to PUNCH, the directive was contained in an internal memo dated 5 June 2026 and signed by the church’s Director of Administration at the international headquarters in Lagos, Temitope A. Olawale.

The church said the decision was taken in the interest of the safety and well-being of members amid prevailing security challenges in the country.

What changed?

Under the new directive, all services, meetings and other church activities are to end not later than 8:00 p.m. nationwide.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Vigils and overnight prayer programmes have also been suspended until further notice.

The memo stated that, where necessary, vigils may be converted into evening prayer programmes, provided they are concluded by 8:00 p.m.

The directive was circulated to Principal Regional Overseers, Senior Regional Overseers, Mega Regional Overseers, zonal pastors and branch pastors for immediate implementation.

Why the church acted

The church said the measures were precautionary and mandatory, stressing that they were introduced to safeguard the lives and well-being of its members amid current security realities in the country.

“All MFM ministers, groups and departments are to comply with this directive strictly,” the memo stated.

The church added that the directive would remain in force pending further review by its leadership.

Background

Premium Times previously reported how terrorists and criminal groups have increasingly targeted religious gatherings and places of worship in different parts of the country, raising concerns about the safety of worshippers.

Religious organisations, schools and businesses have continued to adopt additional safety measures in response to security concerns, particularly in areas considered vulnerable to attacks.

MFM is one of Nigeria’s largest Pentecostal denominations, with branches across the country and in several other nations.