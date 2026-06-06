The National Sports Commission (NSC) has appointed Lekan Fatodu as President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation.

Mr Fatodu, who currently serves as Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), will oversee the federation responsible for the development of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and other aquatic sports across the country.

Friday’s appointment, approved by the leadership of the NSC, comes at a critical period for aquatic sports in Nigeria, as members of the sports community push for stronger institutional structures, improved athlete development pathways, enhanced technical capacity and greater competitiveness at continental and global levels.

Announcing the appointment, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, said the decision aligns with ongoing efforts to reposition national sports federations through capable leadership, institutional reforms and a renewed focus on athlete development.

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Key sports figures and observers have welcomed the development, citing Mr Fatodu’s growing reputation as an administrator and his role in driving reforms within Lagos State’s sports sector.

Since assuming office as Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Fatodu has spearheaded initiatives focused on grassroots participation, talent identification, infrastructure development, athlete welfare and strategic partnerships. Under his leadership, Lagos has strengthened its position as one of Nigeria’s leading centres for sports development through sustained investment in youth programmes and talent pipelines.

His appointment is expected to bring similar momentum to aquatic sports, a sector widely regarded as possessing enormous untapped potential despite Nigeria’s large population and abundant water resources.

Call to service

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Fatodu described the role as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigerian sports.

“This appointment represents an opportunity to build stronger structures for aquatic sports development across the country. Our focus will be on creating pathways that identify talent early, strengthen coaching and technical capacity, improve competition opportunities, and ensure that Nigerian athletes can compete successfully on the continental and global stage. Sustainable sports development requires systems, consistency, and collaboration, and that is the approach we intend to pursue,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of building a sustainable talent development system.

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“Our objective must be to create a development model where every talented young Nigerian, regardless of location, has a realistic opportunity to discover, develop, and maximise his or her sporting potential. Aquatic sports offer tremendous possibilities, and we must work collectively to unlock them.”

The appointment is part of broader efforts by the National Sports Commission to strengthen sports federations through leadership capable of delivering measurable outcomes, improving athlete performance and enhancing Nigeria’s international competitiveness.

With preparations set to begin for a new phase in the administration of aquatic sports, expectations will be high that the federation can expand participation, deepen grassroots development and position Nigerian athletes for greater success on the continental and global stage.