The stage is set for the biggest week in Nigerian women’s club football as the 2026 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 kicks off on Saturday (today) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

After months of intense competition across the regular season, six of the country’s finest teams have earned the right to compete for the ultimate prize; the NWFL Premiership title and a ticket to represent Nigeria at the WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens, seven-time winners Rivers Angels, former champions Edo Queens, Lagos-based FC Robo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and first-time qualifiers Abia Angels will battle in a round-robin format where every point could prove decisive.

With no margin for error and title ambitions on the line, the race for supremacy promises to be one of the most competitive Super 6 tournaments in recent memory.

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Edo Queens and Nasarawa Amazons renew title ambitions

The opening fixture pits two genuine contenders against each other as Edo Queens take on Nasarawa Amazons.

Edo Queens arrive in Port Harcourt determined to reclaim the title they won in 2024. The Benin City side once again demonstrated their consistency during the regular season, finishing second in Group A with 36 points.

The team boasts a blend of experience and attacking firepower led by league top scorer Atume Doosuur, whose 12 goals made her the most prolific player in the regular season. Supporting cast members Esther Inyang, Chioma Moses, Kafayat Mafisere and Merit Offor will also be expected to play key roles.

Standing opposite them will be Nasarawa Amazons, one of the most respected names in Nigerian women’s football. The Lafia-based side finished second in Group B with 32 points and will be eager to go one better after narrowly missing out on the title last season.

With players such as Ayatsea Hembafan, Bibiana Odoh, Joy Igbokwe, Omotoke Ogunfuwa and Shobowale Odushola in their ranks, the Amazons possess enough quality to challenge any team in the competition.

A winning start could prove invaluable in a tournament where momentum often determines eventual champions.

Hosts Rivers Angels face FC Robo Queens test

The second fixture of the opening day sees hosts Rivers Angels take on FC Robo Queens in what could be one of the standout matches of Matchday One.

Rivers Angels remain the most successful club in the competition’s history with seven league titles. Backed by home support and years of Super 6 experience, the Port Harcourt side will be targeting an eighth championship.

The Jewel of Rivers secured qualification after finishing third in Group A with 34 points and will rely heavily on key players including Abasiofon Uwah, Kareem Ramotallahi, Saliu Grace, Zainab Oduga and Patience Otubo.

However, FC Robo Queens arrive with plenty of confidence after topping Group B with 38 points.

The Lagos Landladies are the only privately-owned club among the six participants, making their qualification even more remarkable in a league largely dominated by government-backed teams.

Known for their youthful energy, pace and attacking approach, Robo Queens will look to stars such as Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Rafiu Tosin, Esther Onyenezide and Rodiat Yusuf to make an immediate statement.

Bayelsa Queens begin Title defence against debutants

The final fixture of the opening day sees defending champions Bayelsa Queens begin their title defence against tournament newcomers Abia Angels.

Bayelsa Queens enter the competition as one of the favourites after finishing top of Group A with 37 points. The Prosperity Girls have been among the dominant forces in Nigerian women’s football over the past decade and are now chasing a seventh league crown.

A successful title defence would also make them the first team since 2021 to retain the NWFL Premiership trophy.

The Yenagoa-based club will count on the experience and quality of Ifeanyi Kindness, Aminat Folorunsho, Sofiat Bankole, Vera Samuel and Dooshima Tarmun as they pursue another title-winning campaign.

For Abia Angels, however, this tournament represents a historic milestone.

The Umuahia-based side qualified for the Super 6 for the first time after a disciplined and impressive regular-season campaign that saw them finish third in Group B with 28 points, edging out Remo Stars Ladies for the final qualification spot.

While they may be viewed as outsiders, Abia Angels have already proven their ability to defy expectations. Goalkeeper Oloko Fatimah, alongside Winner David, Joy Jerry, Chidera Okenwa and Mariam Abdulrasheed, will be central to their hopes of causing an upset.

Battle for glory begins

The 2026 NWFL Super 6 brings together decorated champions, established contenders and ambitious newcomers, all chasing the same dream.

For Bayelsa Queens, it is about defending their crown. For Rivers Angels, Edo Queens and Nasarawa Amazons, it is an opportunity to add another title to their rich histories. For FC Robo Queens and Abia Angels, it is a chance to make history.

By the end of the week, only one team will lift the trophy and earn the right to represent Nigeria on the regional stage.

The road to that moment begins in Port Harcourt.