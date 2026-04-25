A series of attacks across northern Nigeria during Ramadan and Easter has raised concerns about a pattern of violence timed to coincide with major religious gatherings.

On Palm Sunday, 29 March, worshippers in Jos, Plateau State, gathered under the morning sun to mark the start of the Christian Holy Week. Hours later, gunfire tore through the area, killing between 20 and 30 people, according to local authorities and media reports.

Weeks earlier, on the night of 4 to 5 March, in Ngoshe, Borno State, families had just broken their Ramadan fast and evening prayers were beginning when gunmen stormed a military outpost, entered the community, and abducted dozens of residents, according to reporting by Daily Trust and the ICIR.

The attacks occurred hundreds of kilometres apart and involved different armed groups operating in distinct conflict zones. However, together, they illustrate a pattern analysts say is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: violence shaped not only by location or perpetrators, but also by timing.

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Clustering around sacred periods

At least eight major terror incidents across six states between early March and mid-April coincided with Ramadan and Easter.

Reports compiled from multiple media outlets, alongside conflict data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), indicate a noticeable clustering of violent attacks across northern Nigeria during the Ramadan and Easter periods.

Incidents documented by Reuters, AFP, and Nigerian outlets—including PREMIUM TIMES and Daily Trust—show that violence occurred across several states, including Plateau, Borno, Kebbi, Benue, Kaduna, and Zamfara during this timeframe.

In Kebbi State, at least 34 people were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks during Ramadan, according to Reuters and local media accounts. Similarly, on Easter Sunday, gunmen attacked a community in Mbatsada, Mbalom (Benue State), killing at least 17 people based on residents’ accounts. Authorities, however, confirmed a lower number of recovered bodies.

Individually, the incidents reflect Nigeria’s familiar security challenges, including insurgency, banditry and communal violence. Collectively, they show attackers exploiting periods of predictable civilian activity.

Predictable gatherings, limited protection

Religious observances draw large crowds at known times and places. Easter church services occur in the morning, while Ramadan iftar meals and night prayers concentrate people in the evening.

In rural areas, these gatherings often have minimal security presence and weak telecommunications, delaying distress calls and response times. Security experts describe such settings as soft targets: areas with high civilian density and limited protection.

Worshippers were attacked during Easter services in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna. In Ngoshe and other North-east communities, violence struck shortly after evening prayers. Despite differences in religion and geography, the underlying vulnerability is similar.

Different actors, similar tactics

The groups responsible operate in different contexts. In the North-east, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province target civilians and military positions. In the North-west and North-central regions, armed groups linked to banditry pursue land, resources and criminal gain.

Yet, recent incidents reveal striking tactical overlap. Attacks during both Ramadan and Easter have involved surprise raids, targeting of civilians, burning of homes, abductions and assaults on nearby security positions.

“The motivations are not always the same, but the operational patterns are increasingly alike, particularly in how timing is used,” said Timothy Avele, a security analyst and managing director of Agent-X Security Ltd.

Speaking in a phone interview, Mr Avele said attackers often exploit predictable civilian gatherings and gaps in rapid response.

“In many rural terrains, the chances of interception drop sharply within minutes,” he said. “Attackers use motorcycles and bush paths that security vehicles cannot access, and without real-time tracking, response teams are effectively moving blind.”

He added that delays are often structural. “In some areas it can take 35 to 55 minutes for units to mobilise after a distress call, whereas an effective response should happen in under 12 minutes,” he said.

He also pointed to a persistent mobility gap between attackers and security forces.

“Many armed groups move on motorcycles that can access narrow bush paths, while security teams rely on vehicles that are limited to roads,” he said. “That difference alone can determine whether attackers escape.”

Offering a broader institutional perspective, a security analyst, Malik Samuel, said the problem is rooted in longstanding gaps in deployment, logistics and trust.

“Most of these attacks happen in remote communities where there is little or no security presence,” he said. “By the time security forces arrive, the attack has already happened.”

He added that logistical constraints, including fuel shortages and poor road infrastructure, continue to slow response times, particularly in rural areas.

Intelligence gaps and trust deficits

Mr Samuel also pointed to a breakdown in trust between communities and security agencies as a key factor limiting prevention.

“In many of these areas, people are reluctant to share information because they do not trust that they will be protected,” he said. “But without community-level intelligence, it becomes difficult to prevent attacks.”

He noted that many incidents are preceded by smaller disputes that escalate into larger reprisals.

“These attacks are not always spontaneous,” he said. “There are warning signs. The problem is that those signals are not acted on early enough.”

He also pointed to communication challenges in areas without reliable network coverage, saying the absence of alternative systems further delays response.

“The government knows these areas lack network coverage,” he said. “It has a responsibility to provide alternative means of communication or ensure security presence on the ground.”

Rural disruption and displacement

Beyond immediate casualties, the violence has disrupted rural economies. In Benue and Plateau, part of Nigeria’s agricultural belt, repeated attacks have displaced families and affected farming cycles.

In Borno, assaults on communities such as Ngoshe have undermined fragile resettlement efforts, forcing some residents who had returned after years of displacement to flee again. Attacks timed to moments of peak gathering intensify these disruptions.

Beyond religion, but not beyond pattern

Experts caution against framing the violence solely as religious conflict. In Benue and Plateau, many incidents stem from disputes over land and farming. In Borno, insurgents pursue territorial control and military advantage. In the North-west, banditry is driven by weak governance and economic incentives.

However, timing attacks during religious observances increases both impact and visibility.

Shared vulnerability across communities

A clear pattern is that vulnerability cuts across religious lines. Christians were attacked during Easter and Palm Sunday. Muslims were killed during Ramadan gatherings and prayers.

Attackers exploit moments when civilians, regardless of faith, are most concentrated and least protected.

When violence follows the calendar

For affected communities, the consequences are immediate. Lives are lost, families are displaced, and survivors face lasting trauma.

At a broader level, the pattern shifts the challenge from reaction to prevention. When violence aligns with predictable dates, it becomes easier to anticipate.

Security experts recommend targeted deployments during major religious events, stronger rural intelligence networks, improved communication infrastructure and closer coordination with local communities.

Until these measures are in place, periods meant for worship and reflection will remain at heightened risk.

From Palm Sunday in Jos to evening prayers in Ngoshe, the pattern is becoming harder to ignore.