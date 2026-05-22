The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded governorship primary elections across 28 states, producing 23 candidates for the 2027 general elections, as the ruling party navigates a complex web of consensus arrangements, last-minute withdrawals, and logistical setbacks.

All sitting APC governors secured their party’s tickets for a second term, except Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who pulled out of the exercise before it commenced, citing his interest in the peace, stability, and unity of Rivers.

The primaries, held on Thursday, were not conducted in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun states, where off-cycle elections were held at different times due to court judgments that altered their electoral calendars.

In Kwara and Bauchi states, the APC leadership failed to reach a consensus arrangement, forcing a postponement of the primaries in both states. In Nasarawa, the late arrival of electoral materials disrupted proceedings, with party officials indicating the exercise would be completed on Friday.

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In Plateau and Adamawa, the exercise has also not been concluded as of the time of filing this report.

The 28 states where primaries were conducted include Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Yobe, Zamfara, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba.

RIVERS: Fubara exits, Chinda wins

Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s withdrawal from the primaries drew significant attention, coming amid his well-publicised political feud with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said his decision was a product of wisdom, not weakness. “As our elders say, not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace. Some truths are best borne quietly, not out of fear, but out of wisdom and restraint for the sake of peace and a greater purpose.”

In his absence, Kingsley Chinda emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, polling 268,497 votes unopposed.

LAGOS: Deputy Governor Hamzat wins

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat became the first deputy governor in Lagos State to secure hi party’s governorship ticket. He polled 657,917 votes to defeat his sole rival, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, who managed only one vote.

Announcing the result at the collation centre at the APC Secretariat in Ikeja, Returning Officer, Retired General Jonathan Temlong, said 657,974 voters were accredited for the exercise.

At least four aspirants had initially purchased nomination forms for the contest, but Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, and Samuel Ajose withdrew before the primaries, leaving Hamzat and Jim-Kamal as the only contestants.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Hamzat thanked President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and party leaders for their support.

OGUN: Adeola wins on equity grounds

Solomon Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, won the APC governorship ticket in Ogun State, polling 304,055 votes against Abayomi Hunye, who scored zero, out of 305,287 accredited voters.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had endorsed Mr Adeola, arguing that zoning the ticket to Ogun West was necessary to correct a historical imbalance; the district has not produced a governor in nearly 50 years.

OYO: Alli defeats Adelabu

Sharafadeen Alli, the senator representing Oyo South, emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State. However, the result has been controversial with the APC failing to formally declare the exact number of votes the candidates scored. Earlier reports that Mr Alli got 578,143 votes, Fatai Buhari, 37,265 votes and former Minister of Power Bayo Adelabu, 19,193 votes, have been described as inaccurate as the APC has less than 200,000 registered members in the state.

GOMBE: Gwamna wins as Pantami walks out

The APC declared Jamilu Gwamna its governorship candidate in Gombe State, after he polled 247,161 votes to defeat Saidu Alkali, who scored 11,602 votes.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, who scored 12,120 votes, had earlier walked out of the exercise in protest, declaring that he had no confidence in the integrity of the process.

Borno, Taraba, and others

In Borno, Mustapha Gubio was affirmed as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate at the defunct Kashim Ibrahim College of Education in Maiduguri. Governor Babagana Zulum, who spoke after the ceremony, attributed Mr Gubio’s emergence to divine will. “What we saw today is the will of Almighty Allah. Allah, in his infinite wisdom, gives power to whom he wills,” he said.

In Taraba, Governor Agbu Kefas defeated former Minister of Works Sambo Jaji to clinch the APC ticket, following the withdrawal of frontline aspirant David Kente. Mr Kefas praised party officials for conducting a smooth and peaceful exercise.

In Yobe, the primary exercise was still ongoing at the time of filing this report. Baba Malam Wali, who is the preferred candidate of Governor Mai Mala Buni and Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Gaidam, was among the cleared aspirants.

In Adamawa, former National Vice Chairman of the APC, Mustapha Salihu and two other aspirants withdrew from the contest in favour of Ahmed Galadima, who was said to be leading the race. However, no official declaration had been made as of press time.

Incumbent governors retain tickets in the North-west.

Across the North-west, all incumbent APC governors were affirmed as consensus candidates for 2027.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State garnered 459,393 affirmation votes as the sole aspirant in the exercise, monitored by INEC officials.

In Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was affirmed at the Government House People’s Square, where thousands of party supporters gathered. In Kebbi, stakeholders from all 21 local government areas affirmed Governor Nasir Idris as the party’s consensus candidate.

In Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal was affirmed following a voice vote of APC delegates at the Madawaki Ward headquarters in Gusau. Electoral Committee Chairman Baba Galadima-Uba formally declared the outcome. “Consequently, after following the due process of affirmation, the APC Committee hereby declares Dauda Lawal as the consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Zamfara,” he said.

In Sokoto, Governor Ahmed Aliyu ran unopposed and was ratified through a formal affirmation exercise conducted under the supervision of APC national headquarters officials and INEC representatives.

The APC also adopted Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi as consensus candidates for their respective states.

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North-central

In Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago was declared the sole APC governorship candidate for 2027 at the party’s state secretariat in Minna. APC Electoral Committee Chairman and Returning Officer Danlami Abubakar announced his candidacy following the adoption process.

In Benue, Governor Hyacinth Alia defeated two challengers, Terwase Orbunde and Jeffrey Kuranun, scoring 367,786 votes against their 3,247 and 2,923 votes, respectively, according to results announced by Primary Election Committee Chairman Professor Mohammed Isa.

South-south

In the South-South, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State returned unopposed after polling 345,375 votes across all 25 local government areas, as declared by NWC Delta Chairman Vita Okafor at the APC State Secretariat in Asaba.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State were similarly affirmed as consensus candidates through statewide exercises.

In the Southeast, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State both secured APC governorship tickets.

South-east

In Abia State, Eric Opah, emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for 2027.