The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has announced the winners of its House of Representatives primary elections conducted across the state on Saturday.

Chairman of the Ogun State APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee, Philip Shaibu, announced the results at the party secretariat in Abeokuta after receiving reports from collation officers across the federal constituencies.

According to the committee, Funmi Efuwape emerged as the party’s candidate for Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency, while Olumide Osoba secured the ticket for Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency.

Similarly, Moruf Afuape won the primary for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, while Toyin Taiwo emerged victorious in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency.

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The committee also declared Olanrewaju Bashorun winner of the Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency primary and Adijat Adeleye as the party’s candidate for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency.

In the remaining constituencies, Joseph Adegbesan emerged winner for Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, while Razaq Dadah clinched the ticket for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal Constituency.

Also, Gboyega Isiaka was declared winner of the primary election for Imeko Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency.

The party said the results followed the successful conduct of the primaries across the affected constituencies in the state