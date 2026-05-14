Heirs Holdings’ three portfolio companies, Heirs Life Assurance, Redtech, and Heirs General Insurance, have been recognised in the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranking.

Published annually by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, the ranking recognises companies driving exceptional revenue growth, innovation, market expansion, and economic impact across the continent.

The Heirs Holdings’ portfolio companies attained top positions among Africa’s fastest-growing businesses, with Heirs Life Assurance ranked Number 7 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 147.85 per cent, Redtech ranked Number 32 with a CAGR of 69.66 per cent, and Heirs General Insurance ranked Number 41 with a CAGR of 60.02 per cent.

The recognition highlights the growing strength of the Heirs Holdings ecosystem and validates the group’s long-term investment strategy focused on innovation, financial inclusion, infrastructure development, and sustainable value creation across Africa.

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According to the group, the milestone further reinforces the impact of Africapitalism, its philosophy as envisioned by the Chairman and Founder, Tony Elumelu, which positions the African private sector as a critical driver of economic transformation, business growth, and social development across the continent.

Across its portfolio, Heirs Holdings continues to build and scale businesses delivering innovation and measurable impact across key sectors, including insurance, technology, payments, and financial services.

Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance, both members of Heirs Insurance Group, recently launched Nigeria’s first multi-language GenAI insurance assistant, positioning the Group at the forefront of insurance innovation in Africa.

Insurance festival

The group also hosted the inaugural Heirs Insurance Travel Festival, the first travel insurance festival in Nigeria, which served as a strategic platform advocating fairer visa policies, stronger bilateral agreements, and a more inclusive travel ecosystem for Africans.

In the fintech and payments sector, Redtech has processed over $27 billion (N37.2 trillion) in transactions to date, more than triple the over $8.9 billion (N12 trillion) processed by the end of 2024.

The company recently partnered with MoMo PSB and United Bank for Africa to expand merchant payment access across Nigeria and has deployed over 55,000 RedPay POS terminals within 16 months across merchant locations nationwide.

RedPay infrastructure currently supports payments across five UEMOA countries, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal, strengthening cross-border payment accessibility and digital financial infrastructure across West Africa.

The Financial Times recognition underscores the ability of African businesses to build globally relevant solutions while driving innovation, inclusion, and economic transformation at scale.

Heirs Holdings is a leading pan-African investment company with interests across financial services, power, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and technology, committed to improving lives and transforming Africa through strategic long-term investments.