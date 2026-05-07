Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) and Industry Nite have introduced the LSMi Creative Hub, a Lagos-based initiative aimed at strengthening the business, production and commercial sides of Africa’s creative industry.

Situated in Oniru, Lagos, the project is designed as a shared ecosystem where creators, vendors and entertainment entrepreneurs can produce content, showcase talent and access commercial opportunities within a single space.

The organisers said the initiative was developed in response to recurring challenges within the creative sector, particularly around infrastructure, monetisation and access to broader markets.

Built around a “Create, Showcase and Commercialise” structure, the Hub is expected to provide support across different stages of the creative value chain.

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Core components

One of its core components is the Content Factory, which will function as a production and intellectual property hub where creators can develop projects, secure ownership rights, and expand distribution opportunities locally and internationally.

Also included is the Showcase and Exhibition Arena, a venue planned for concerts, festivals, exhibitions, and brand-related events, aimed at increasing exposure for both up-and-coming and established talent.

The Hub also houses a Creative Marketplace, a retail and hospitality space where creators and small businesses can operate in a more structured commercial environment.

The collaboration brings together LSM’s background in infrastructure, mobility and workforce systems with Industry Nite’s long-running role in entertainment showcases and talent development.

According to the promoters, Industry Nite has spent more than a decade supporting live entertainment culture, artist discovery and music showcases across Nigeria.

Rationale

Speaking during the unveiling, Chief Promoter of the LSMi Creative Hub, Matthew Ohio, said the project was created to help bridge the gap between creativity and sustainable enterprise.

“Africa’s creative economy is scaling rapidly, yet over 90 per cent of creators in Nigeria remain informal, excluded from global royalties, licensing systems and structured growth pathways,” he said.

“The LSMi Creative Hub is designed to solve this structural gap by building the physical and digital infrastructure required to formalise and scale the sector.”

He added that the platform was designed to encourage collaboration, unlock commercial value and create systems capable of supporting long-term growth within the industry.

The organisers also said the initiative would operate a governance and revenue-sharing structure intended to make the platform more attractive to institutional investors and funding partners.

According to them, the launch reflects wider conversations across Africa around the role of intellectual property, cultural exports and digital creativity as emerging contributors to economic development under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.