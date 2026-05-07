Oliver Glasner has broken his silence on the growing tension between himself and Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche after the player publicly suggested the Crystal Palace manager no longer trusted him.

The situation has cast fresh uncertainty over Uche’s future at Selhurst Park following a difficult loan spell that has largely unfolded on the fringes of the first team.

Uche arrived at Palace on loan from Getafe CF with hopes of establishing himself in the Premier League, but the move has failed to deliver the breakthrough many expected.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles midfielder has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, though almost all came as a substitute. Despite spending the entire campaign in South London, he is still waiting for his first Premier League start and has not featured competitively in nearly two months.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The prolonged lack of opportunities appeared to reach a breaking point earlier this week when Uche spoke emotionally about his situation in an interview with Read Crystal Palace.

Reflecting on his difficult experience in England, the midfielder hinted at a fractured relationship with Glasner.

“…. I hope to make you proud whenever I do get the chance to play, but I know maybe it won’t happen again because the coach doesn’t like me,” Uche said.

Comments spark speculation around Palace exit

The remarks quickly generated reactions among Palace supporters and intensified speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future, particularly ahead of the club’s UEFA Conference League semi-final clash.

Questions emerged over whether Uche had already played his final game for the club.

But speaking during his pre-match press conference, Glasner sought to defuse the tension, insisting the issue was rooted in squad management rather than personal conflict.

“For me, I never blame the player for some things. This stays internal. Uche wasn’t registered for the second part of the Conference League. I had a conversation with him; he wasn’t pleased with it,” the Austrian tactician explained.

UEFA rules and squad decisions

According to Glasner, UEFA squad-registration limitations forced him to make difficult personnel choices after Palace strengthened their attacking options during the season.

“I had to take a decision due to the rules. We had new signings coming in. Honestly, if I had known that Eddie Nketiah wouldn’t get fit, Uche would have been registered.

“But at that moment, we thought Eddie was close to returning. We had Jorgen Strand Larsen, Brennan Johnson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Eddie Nketiah. This was the reason, and from that day he felt that I didn’t like him.

“There was nothing personal. I like him as a person, but again I had to take a decision.”

Support is never one-way

Glasner also stressed that the club continues to support the Nigerian midfielder despite his limited involvement.

“Every player who is here gets the best possible support we can give him. On the other side, you also have to be open for support. Support is never a one-way direction; it’s always vice versa. He’s our player, and he’ll get all the support.

“It looks like he doesn’t make a game for us. There are some reasons for it, but I want to keep this in-house. I’m always talking to the players directly and not over the media; this is what everybody deserves.”

Loan spell nearing its end

Uche is now widely expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season after failing to activate the purchase clause attached to his loan agreement.

Reports indicate Palace had agreed to pay between €18 million and €20 million for a permanent transfer if the midfielder started 10 Premier League matches. However, he failed to register a single league start during his time at the club, effectively ending hopes of a permanent stay.

What next for Uche?

Although he is set to return to Getafe, his long-term future in Spain also remains uncertain.

Financial pressures reportedly facing the La Liga side could force a sale this summer, with several clubs already monitoring developments around the Nigerian midfielder.

Everton, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford are all believed to be keeping tabs on the situation.

There has also been reported interest from AC Milan and OGC Nice, although sources close to the player suggest Uche would prefer another opportunity in English football despite his challenging spell at Palace.

Bigger picture: Talent, timing and opportunity

Uche’s season reflects the harsh realities young players often face when transitioning into elite Premier League environments, where tactical demands, squad depth, injuries, and timing can shape careers as much as talent itself.

For Palace, the episode highlights the balancing act managers face between squad planning and player expectations. For Uche, however, the next move could define whether this difficult chapter becomes a setback or merely the beginning of a long Premier League journey.