The Anglican Church in Anambra State has suspended a priest, Ifunaya Maduka, from office as Vicar of Saint Paul’s Parish, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, over allegation of performing fake miracles.

Mr Maduka’s parish is under the Diocese on the Niger of the Anglican Church.

In a suspension letter dated 27 April and signed by the Bishop of the diocese, Owen Nwokolo, the church explained that the suspension of Mr Maduka followed receipt of allegations that the pastor was conducting fake miracles and prophecies.

“It has come to our attention, with deep sadness and grave concern, that you have been involved in practices grossly unbecoming of an ordained Priest of the Anglican Church.

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“Specifically, credible and verifiable reports have been brought before us alleging that you engaged in arranged and manipulated prophecies by involving persons whom you induced or paid for that purpose, while presenting such acts as genuine prophetic manifestations from God,” the church said in the letter.

The church said the priest had admitted to engaging in the “unholy practice” when he was confronted over the fake miracle allegations.

“From the evidence available to us, your conduct raises grave ecclesiastical, moral, and disciplinary concerns, including involvement in false prophecy, abuse of the name of God, deception of the faithful and the general public, and conduct capable of amounting to obtaining money under false pretence.

“Such actions are wholly inconsistent with the calling, character, and sacred responsibilities of an ordained minister of the gospel,” it said.

Six months suspension

The church told Mr Maduka that he committed the alleged offences despite being aware that it does not condone evil or harbour any conduct that contradicts Christian doctrine, Anglican discipline, moral integrity and ethical standards expected of the clergy.

It stressed that the priest’s action had brought dishonour to name of Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit and abused the trust in addition to ridiculing the image of the diocese which has made “enemies of the Church to speak reproachfully” against it.

“Consequently, after serious thought, prayerful consideration, and in the interest of discipline, order, and the integrity of the ministry, we hereby suspend you from your office as Vicar of St Paul’s Anglican Church, Nteje, for a period of six months, without pay, with immediate effect.

“You are hereby directed to hand over all church properties, records, documents, keys, funds, and any other items belonging to the Parish or Diocese in your possession to the People’s Warden,” the church said, asking the cleric to vacate its premises within four days.

“Furthermore, within the next one month, a disciplinary panel shall be constituted to investigate the matter more fully and determine any further action that may be necessary in accordance with the discipline and regulations of the church.”

Not the first time

This is not the first an Anglican priest would be sanctioned by the diocese over his conduct.

In 2022, the diocese sacked one of its priests, Lumen-Christi Eboh, over alleged sexual immorality.