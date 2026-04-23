Mayowa Lambe’s new husband, David Abraham, who is the founder of The Emerald Crew, a non-profit organisation, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy between his wife and her media personality Roby Ekpo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ekpo, during his appearance on “The Honest Bunch” podcast, spoke about the collapse of his marriage to Ms Lambe.

In the interview, Roby alleged that she left him for another man after he financially supported her while she was abroad, claiming he regularly sent her money for over six years.

He also raised other issues in the marriage, including disagreements over intimacy, challenges around having children, and allegations of secret contraceptive use, among others.

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However, in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, Mr Abraham broke his silence, stating that his wife knew he owed no one any explanations.

“The path to greatness leaves no room for weakness, only strength. The ones in my corner understand me. I don’t owe explanations, and that’s enough.

“Falsehood may travel fast, but truth arrives with consequences”, he wrote.

Demands

A check on Mr Abraham, whose page showed he played the drums and loved music, revealed that he reposted the cease-and-desist notice issued to his wife’s estranged husband.

This newspaper reported that Ms Lambe, in the cease-and-desist letter filed through the Legal Department of Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, accused Ekpo of making defamatory claims and spreading false narratives about her in public.

Ms Lambe stated that she and Mr Ekpo were no longer married and alleged that his actions had caused reputational damage, online harassment and public ridicule directed at her.

She further demanded N100 million in damages from Mr Ekpo, warning that failure to comply within 48 hours would trigger immediate legal action.

Evidence

Furthermore, Ms Lambe stated that she had extensive, verifiable evidence, including proof of her financial responsibilities and contributions throughout her relationship with Mr Ekpo.

Documented attempts by our client to facilitate your relocation and advancement abroad. Medical and fertility-related records evidencing joint efforts toward conception, initiated and funded by our client.

“Communications, including social media interactions and third-party correspondences, which directly contradict your public assertions.”

She added that, despite repeated interventions from their family members, mentors and counsellors over Mr Ekpo’s conduct and responsibilities, he went on to publish what she described as “false and damaging narratives.”

According to her, his actions amounted to serious defamation, resulting in emotional distress, reputational harm and a loss of goodwill.