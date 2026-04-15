The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has again stirred public conversation after announcing plans to secure a husband for his 21-year-old autistic adopted daughter, weeks after facilitating the marriage of an autistic young man under his care.

Mr Chinyere disclosed the development in a post shared on his social media platforms on Tuesday.

The latest announcement comes shortly after the cleric arranged the marriage of an autistic young man, Aboy Chibuzor, reportedly under his care. This move drew mixed reactions across social media, with some praising the initiative as charitable and others raising ethical concerns about consent, autonomy and the long-term implications of such arrangements.

Aboy, who is non-verbal and requires assistance with daily activities, married an Edo State-born woman on 29 March 2026.

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Conditions

The cleric identified the young woman as Chiemeka Chibuzor, noting that although she is autistic, she can communicate and hear clearly.

Autism, a developmental condition that affects communication and behaviour, remains widely misunderstood in Nigeria, where social services and structured care systems for affected individuals are limited, placing much of the burden on families and private interventions.

Mr Chinyere said the prospective husband must be a young, able-bodied man, stressing that elderly persons or individuals with disabilities would not be considered for the arrangement.

He added that the decision was informed by the need to ensure the woman’s physical and emotional well-being.

Incentives

To attract suitable suitors, the OPM founder outlined a package of incentives, including a lifetime salary for the husband and a house to be jointly owned by the couple.

He also said the ministry would carry out regular, unannounced monitoring visits to ensure that the woman is not subjected to abuse or neglect.

“Lifetime salary, no foreign vacation. Free house forever. House built on the name of both of you. Regular unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to be sure she is not maltreated,” Mr Chinyere wrote, adding that additional benefits would be disclosed to the selected candidate.

The OPM founder first gained widespread attention in March 2022 after offering a fully funded scholarship to Happie Boys, Mathew Kelechi, and Amakor Johnson, enabling them to continue their education in Cyprus.