The Plateau State Government has eased the curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, reducing restriction hours to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., following what officials described as an improvement in the security situation after weeks of deadly attacks and unrest.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the adjustment followed consultations with security agencies.

“In view of satisfactory improvement on the security situation in Jos North LGA and environs, the Plateau State Government, in consultation with security agencies, wishes to further relax the curfew imposed in the wake of recent disturbances,” she said.

The curfew was first imposed after the March 29 attack on Angwan Rukuba, where gunmen killed more than 20 residents in an evening assault that triggered widespread panic. Witnesses said the attackers moved through the community, shooting at residents, some of whom were gathered at a local spot, before escaping through nearby routes.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The violence led to a 48-hour curfew in Jos North, which authorities later extended and adjusted as tensions persisted. In the days that followed, unrest spread to adjoining areas, with reports of reprisal fears, protests, and disruptions to daily life.

One such disruption occurred during a mass burial for victims of the Angwan Rukuba attack, where women and youths staged a protest, blocking access to the venue and demanding the release of three arrested community members. The protest, which delayed the funeral, reflected growing frustration among residents over both the killings and subsequent security actions. The detained youths were later released, allowing the burial to proceed.

The crisis also affected institutions, with the University of Jos postponing examinations and restricting movement amid safety concerns. President Bola Tinubu visited Plateau days after the attack, promising to bring perpetrators to justice and announcing plans to strengthen surveillance and security deployment in the state.

Despite these measures, sporadic attacks continued in other parts of Plateau, including incidents in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Jos South, raising questions about the depth of the security response and the persistence of armed groups across rural and peri-urban communities.

READ ALSO: Nigerian soldiers kill 10 suspected terrorists in Plateau

Against this backdrop, the state government said the latest relaxation reflects gradual progress but warned that restrictions remain in place. Residents are required to observe the new curfew window strictly while security agencies continue enforcement.

Mrs Ramnap acknowledged public cooperation during the period of restrictions and urged residents to remain vigilant. She said citizens must “adhere strictly to the stipulated restricted period” and continue to support security efforts by reporting suspicious activities.

The government maintained that the phased easing of the curfew is part of broader efforts to restore normal life in Jos North, even as security agencies sustain operations aimed at preventing further attacks and stabilising affected communities.