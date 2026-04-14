Veteran Nigerian actor Abiodun Richard Ayoyinka, best known for his titular role in the iconic sitcom Papa Ajasco & Company, has shed more light on his finances and recent controversies, weeks after a viral interview reignited public concern about his welfare.

Mr Ayoyinka, 65, became the subject of national conversation in March following an interview with media personality Lucky Udu, in which he detailed his struggles despite decades in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He revealed earning between ₦45,000 and ₦50,000 per episode at the peak of the sitcom’s popularity, lamenting that dwindling production and the shift to digital platforms had left him with little income, no house, and no car.

Renewed attention

The interview triggered widespread sympathy, prompting Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to donate money and gifts to the actor. His story also reopened conversations about the welfare of veteran performers in Nollywood and the lack of structured royalties in the industry.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In the aftermath, Mr Ayoyinka briefly returned to the spotlight, even rebranding himself as “Bondu Alaska” in a viral video, a move that drew mixed reactions online.

However, the renewed attention soon gave way to controversy. Producer Wale Adenuga, creator of Papa Ajasco & Company, pushed back against the actor’s claims, stating that Mr Ayoyinka had benefited from several forms of support during his time on the show, including access to vehicles, among them a Mercedes-Benz.

Fallout

The situation escalated further when Mr Udu accused the veteran actor of ingratitude. In a widely circulated video, the interviewer said Mr Ayoyinka failed to properly acknowledge his role in reviving his public profile.

“The only appreciation I got from Papa Ajasco was an Instagram voice message,” Mr Udu said, adding that attempts to facilitate further support, including a proposed meeting with a pastor in Abuja, were unsuccessful.

Mr Udu, known for spotlighting the stories of once-prominent Nigerians, said the episode reminded him of past experiences where his efforts were not reciprocated.

Clarification

Responding to the controversy, Mr Ayoyinka, in a fresh interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, dismissed claims of ingratitude and clarified the extent of the support he received.

He acknowledged that Mr Udu’s interview helped restore his visibility.

“After the interview, I appreciated my fans, and I appreciated Lucky Udu. It gave me a new life and a new beginning,” he said.

On donations, the actor said total contributions amounted to about ₦6 million, largely from small sums sent by ordinary Nigerians, with a few larger donations.

“When we summed it together, it was almost N6 million,” he said, explaining that the funds came in increments ranging from ₦1,000 to ₦1 million.

He also debunked claims circulating on social media that he received $25,000 and a car.

“I am still trekking and jumping the bus. I did not receive any car; some people came to my house to see the car, and I told them I didn’t see any car,” he said.

Addressing Mr Adenuga’s comments, Mr Ayoyinka clarified that, while he once owned a vehicle, it was an old Mercedes 200, acquired years into his acting career, and is no longer in his possession.

On his relationship with Mr Udu, the actor said he made efforts to reconnect, including plans to meet in Abuja, but claimed his calls have since gone unanswered.