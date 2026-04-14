There is a heavy security presence around the Rainbow Event Centre, Abuja venue of the national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Over 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the convention organised by a faction of party led by a former Senate President, David Mark. As of the time of filing this report, delegates had begun arriving from different parts of the country.

Leaders of the faction including former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former presidential candidates, Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and others are already seated.

Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are stationed at the Rainbow Event Centre, conducting security checks in and around the premises. Patrol vehicles were also deployed at strategic points, manned by security operatives.

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Security personnel carried out thorough screening of delegates before granting them access to the venue.

The faction is proceeding with the convention despite the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) two weeks ago to withdraw recognition of its leadership.

INEC referenced the 12 March ruling of the Court of Appeal as the basis for suspending recognition of Mr Mark’s faction of the party. The commission also stated that it would not have any dealings with another faction of the party led by Nafiu Bala, one of its former national vice chairmen.

Both factions have since protested the decision, each insisting it is the legitimate leadership of the party.

The Mark-led group has also called for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, along with the national commissioners.

Meanwhile, as the ADC holds its convention, the Supreme Court is expected to hear an appeal filed by Mr Mark, seeking a stay of execution of the appellate court ruling.

Party members speak

Speaking at the venue of the convention, a former senator, Dino Melaye, said the convention would proceed as planned despite alleged attempts to frustrate it.

“Yesterday, there were deliberate efforts to stop us from holding this convention. All the venues we applied for were not approved.

“As at 11pm last night, the owners of this venue attempted to cancel this programme, but we stood our ground, and we will proceed with the convention today,” he said.

Kabiru Saje, a member of the party’s New Media Committee, said the convention could either produce new leadership or reaffirm the current one.

“Despite attempts by authorities to stop the programme yesterday evening, we stood our ground because it is our right to hold this convention.

“Although we faced challenges with securing a venue and had to change locations multiple times, preparations are now in place, and the event will go ahead as planned.

“The convention is expected to start by 11 a.m., and the atmosphere is positive, with delegates arriving and everything properly arranged.

Mr Saje added that the party remains confident in its leadership, describing it as experienced, strategic, and committed to progress.