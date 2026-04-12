Broadcaster and actor Patrick Doyle has welcomed a child with his third wife, Funmilayo.

In June 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 65-year-old married Funmilayo, who was 27.

The Delta-born broadcaster announced on his Facebook page on Saturday that he welcomed a baby girl, named Omayinuwa Harriet Doyle, at exactly 10:40 a.m.

He added that both Funmilayo and their daughter were in good health.

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Doyle, who starred in “After 30”, wrote: “To the glory of God, I announce the precious addition of a female child to my quiver. Omayinuwa Mayen Harriet Doyle was born yesterday at about 10:40 AM.

“Mother and child are doing well, and daddy is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to God Almighty.”

Backstory

Doyle married Funmilayo after divorcing actress Iretiola Doyle. In 2023, Iretiola confirmed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that their marriage had officially ended.

The actor and Iretiola met on the set of a film that Doyle was producing.

They got married on 21 December 2004 and have six children from previous relationships.

Doyle said he had never been happier until he married Funmilayo.

He added that marrying someone 33 years younger had its advantages.

Doyle had earlier lost his first wife to Sickle Cell Anaemia.