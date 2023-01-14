Fans of Nollywood power couple Patrick and Ireti Doyle have been left in shock as the actress revealed that they are now divorced.

For years, there has been speculation regarding the state of affairs of their marriage.

Things first began to look rocky in 2017 when fans of the couple first pointed out that they hardly appear together in public anymore.

In 2019, Mr Doyle, who lost his first wife to sickle cell anaemia, wrote a touching message to Ireti on his Facebook page to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

The veteran entertainer, Patrick, had said they met on the set of a movie he was producing, and after he lost his wife, Ireti made her shoulders available for him to cry and lean on.

Describing her as an uncommon woman, he, among other things, said that he “had been less than worthy of her affection”.

Nigerians were quick to point out that she neither acknowledged nor responded to the lengthy post, further fuelling rumours of the divorce.

However, in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his podcast WithChude, the actress, 55, emphatically stated that they are officially divorced.

No fairy tales

Speaking with the host, Ireti said that though they may have painted a pretty picture before fans, there was a wide gap between the image and their reality.

She further went on to say that though they may be entertainers, their private life is not, and the public is not entitled to any information.

“That I’m an actor and plying my trade in the public arena does not make you entitled to my personal life. And quite frankly, I don’t owe anybody any explanation. So go ahead; speculate all you want. If it helps you digest your morning tea, I’m happy to oblige,” she said.

On the question of stealing the hopes of those who want to believe in love, she said that her life is not an animation.

“My life is not an animation. I’m sorry if I contributed to shattering your image of love and the perfect couple. Still, my life is not an animation, and I cannot sacrifice my life on the altar of imagination or fantasy.

“So if I hurt anybody, I’m sorry. But I had to choose for myself. I’d say it was a pretty picture, but there was a wide cavity between the picture and reality,” she added.

She, however, insisted that she kept the name Ireti Doyle because she had worked hard for it.

Responding to a question posed by a fan on Twitter, she said;

“‘Ireti Doyle’ is a name nearly 30 years in the making. It’s mine.”

Going viral

Since making the shocking announcement, the actress has been trending on Twitter, prompting her to make a thread explaining her stance.

In a series of Tweets, the ‘Wedding Party’ actress noted that in the beginning, she wanted to act, perform and be seen.

“It was about five yrs in that it struck me, omo, this “work of my hands” was supposed to bring me a fortune. Then I began to focus on the money, and that’s where strategy began. I became self, active and it informed how I moved,” she wrote.

According to the ‘Flawsome’ actress, in another five years in, a bit of fame and fortune had found her, causing her to go viral for the first time.

“I can’t remember what the public post was about now, but that’s when I experienced “going viral” for the 1st time. Oh, the different interpretations – many of them totally off the mark.

“Then it hit me again; whether I realised, liked, signed up for it, or not, with “fame & fortune” comes a certain level of responsibility which should guide the waves move. Wisdom, not cowardice,” she added.

Patrick and Ireti Doyle

Patrick and Ireti met when the former was still a student at the University of Jos, where she studied theatre arts.

In her third year, during a strike period, she headed for Lagos to try acting. Then she met Patrick at an audition where he was the producer and director of a play.

One thing led to another, and they became involved with each other after she worked for him.

They got married on 21 December, 2004. Together, they have six kids from separate relationships.

