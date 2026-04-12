The State Security Service (SSS) in Kano has interrogated Governor Abba Yusuf’s media aides over a complaint of cyberbullying former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and several opposition politicians in the state.

​Among those quizzed was Salisu Hotoro, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former new media aide to Governor Yusuf.

​The petitioner, Musa Danzaki—chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano—complained to the secret police that Sanusi Bature, Ibrahim Adam, and Mr Hotoro frequently targeted senior officials of the Kwankwasiyya movement for cyberbullying.

The petition, dated 9 April and received by the SSS on 10 April, also accused the officials of cyberbullying former deputy governor Aminu Abdussalam, Senator for Kano Central District Rufa’i Hanga, and other members of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the state on their social media handles.

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One of the accused, Mr Bature, confirmed to reporters that they were interrogated for about 4 hours before being released.

This development comes amid escalating social media hostilities between supporters of Mr Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf.

The two political figures parted ways in January following Governor Yusuf’s defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

For years, Governor Yusuf was considered the most loyal protégé of Mr Kwankwaso, his father-in-law. Mr Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya movement supported his rise to the governorship in 2023.

Mr Kwankwaso’s supporters have accused the governor of betrayal for joining the APC. But his supporters say his move was for the state’s development.