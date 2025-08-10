Actress Georgina Ibeh welcomed her first child

Actress Georgina Ibeh announced on Instagram the birth of her first child.

She shared photos from her maternity shoot, radiating joy, and described the baby as her “mini me.”

Ibeh did not disclose the baby’s date of birth, name, or father’s identity.

In 2023, she expressed her desire to embrace marriage and motherhood with someone who understood her passion for acting.

The 35-year-old became known for her roles in Bad Wife Material, Not Just a Ring, Censored Love, and Omini Power, among others.

Pop Boys won Rema’s ‘Kelebu’ dance challenge

Singer Rema announced through his label Mavin Records’ X page that Pop Boys won his #KelebuDanceChallenge, earning a $10,000 prize and other rewards.

The challenge began in July when Rema invited fans to create the best dance routine for his track “Kelebu”, which dropped on 1 August.

The competition sparked a wave of creativity, with countless entries flooding social media under the hashtag.

Pop Boys also secured a feature in the upcoming official music video for “Kelebu.”

Patrick Doyle defended Kwam 1 in Abuja airport controversy

Actor Patrick Doyle wrote on his Facebook page that service personnel of ValueJet deliberately provoked Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, because they harboured grudges against celebrities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) accused Kwam 1 of violating aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on 5 August.

The singer apologised but denied taking alcohol onto the plane, as alleged by FAAN, the NCAA, and others.

Doyle shared his experience, recalling how an airline staff member in Asaba treated him with “unnecessary hostility,” despite recognising him as a public figure.

Evan Okoro alleged death threats from husband

Actress Evan Okoro alleged in a Facebook video that her husband, Chibuzor Erikefe, threatened her life.

Okoro, who married him in April, said she had been “living in fear” and could no longer remain silent as her “life is in danger.”

She revealed that she filed a police petition and urged the public to hold her husband accountable if any harm befell her or her family.

She added that their marriage had been troubled initially, noting that no bride price was paid.

As of press time, Erikefe hasn’t responded to the allegations.

Ireti Doyle marked 30 years in the film industry

Actress Ireti Doyle celebrated three decades of acting on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of herself with a reflective note titled “30+ truths from 30 years of experience.”

The 58-year-old revealed that she landed her first paid role in 1995, noting that every script invited her to understand, feel, and become.

She began her career in media as a producer and presenter, creating “Oge with Iretiola”, a fashion and lifestyle show that ran for a decade.

Her acting breakthrough came in the late 1990s with “All About Eve” (1998), followed by notable roles in “Sitanda” (2006), “Across the Niger” (2009), and “Torn” (2013).

Ahmed XM defended new wife

TikToker and forex trader Ahmed “Ahmed XM” Yusuf stated on Instagram that his new wife, Safeerah Abba Mukhtar, was not the cause of his separation from his first wife, Safiya Umar.

He cautioned critics against harassing Safeerah and warned that legal action might follow if the cyberbullying continued.

Ahmed XM did not reveal the cause of his first marriage’s breakdown but said his marital issues should not become material for public shaming.

He added that the situation had taken “an emotional toll on everyone involved” and pleaded for privacy.

Jim Iyke and modern feminism

Actor Jim Iyke said during an interview on the “EchoRoom” that modern feminism had strayed far from its original purpose.

The 48-year-old said it began as a marketing strategy by a prominent women’s magazine to boost sales by appealing to women who felt oppressed in a patriarchal society.

He stated that the campaign, initially meant to empower women, had been misinterpreted and exaggerated by this generation, turning into an extreme ideology that promotes female superiority over men.

Angela Okorie and controversial ‘Mohbad group chat’

Actress Angela Okorie revealed in a viral video that an acquaintance added her to a WhatsApp group created to seek justice for Mohbad. Still, she exited immediately after realising the discussions clashed with her values.

This newspaper learnt that since activist Martin “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse leaked the group conversations, the topic had dominated social media, with some members defending themselves publicly.

Okorie called for an end to online toxicity and expressed confidence that the controversy’s underlying issues would be resolved amicably.

She reiterated her support for justice for Mohbad, who died on 12 September 2023 amid controversy.

Davido donated N3m to X user’s bow leg surgery

Singer Davido donated N3 million to Baddy of Lagos, an X user who needed corrective surgery for bow legs.

Baddy announced the donation on X and thanked the “Timeless” hitmaker, sharing a screenshot of the payment.

He disclosed that the surgery would cost N18.3 million, prompting some social media users to launch a crowdfunding campaign with a target of N20 million.

He later confirmed that the full amount had been raised and that the surgery was scheduled at Saudi German Hospital in Egypt.

Ubi Franklin and label’s pregnancy ban

Artiste manager Ubi Franklin revealed on the Culture Sonic Podcast that his record label includes a no-pregnancy clause in contracts for female artists.

The founder of Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) said pregnancy could derail an emerging artiste’s momentum, making it difficult to stage a comeback without an established fan base.

Franklin, whose label has managed stars like Tekno, Iyanya, and Selebobo, stressed that the music industry demands massive financial commitments with no guaranteed returns.

He said breaking an artiste could cost N150 million without being halfway there, and sometimes up to N300 million with nothing to show.

Odumodublvck music quitting

Rapper Odumodublvck wrote on his X page that he would step away from music once his “closest friends” succeeded in the industry.

He did not specify which friends he meant, though many believed he was referring to members of the Abuja-based rap collective Anti World Gangstars.

The group comprises five rappers, Agunna, Fatboy E, Reeplay, Shagba, Odumodublvck, and producer and sound engineer Cross.

The 34-year-old became known for his electrifying performances, genre-blending style, and signature Okpu Agu hat.

9ice near-death ‘spiritual attack’

Singer 9ice revealed on “The Nancy Isime Show” that he vomited blood for six months.

The “Gongo Aso” hitmaker said the illness defied medical treatment and subsided only after he turned to Ifa, the traditional Yoruba belief system.

He said the ordeal became a turning point, leading him to embrace traditional African spirituality. He revealed that he had since become an Ifa priest.

9ice rose to fame in 2008 with “Gongo Aso”, which earned him four awards at the 2009 Hip Hop World Awards, including Album of the Year and Artiste of the Year.

Rahama Sadau’s wedding

On her X page, Kannywood star Rahama Sadau announced that she married her fiancé.

She did not disclose his identity, but The Cable newspaper reported she wed Ibrahim Garba in a private Islamic ceremony.

The paper said the rites took place at a mosque in Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna, after the groom paid a bride price of N300,000.

The marriage came less than two months after the death of her father, Ibrahim Sadau, in June.

The 31-year-old rose to fame with her debut in “Gani ga Wane” in 2013.