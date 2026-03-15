Several Nigerian internet sensations, particularly skit makers, comedians, and viral content creators on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, have successfully transitioned into Nollywood, leveraging their online fame to land acting roles in movies and series. This trend has grown significantly in recent years, blending digital comedy with mainstream film.

Whether they build a lasting legacy or end up as a one-off experience, filmmakers have constantly exploited the popularity of internet sensations, making the once-revered industry risk becoming an “all-comers affair,” where popularity sometimes outweighs acting depth.

Known on social media for dispensing witty life lessons and moral advice in short comedic clips, Ogene makes a notable appearance in the YouTube drama A Hand to Hold, essentially extending his online persona into a movie role.

Plot

A Hand to Hold tells the story of Maria (played by Mercy Johnson Okojie), an incredibly industrious and kind woman who runs a food joint. Despite her diligence, the people around her, including her neighbours and customers, constantly take advantage of her generosity by owing her money and ripping her off. But it doesn’t deter Maria’s kindness; notorious among her benefactors is Oghenetega (played by Ojiagho Ogene, popular as Geh Geh), her neighbour who always gets himself into trouble.

Aside from Oghenetega, Maria’s boyfriend, Gabriel is another leech, an unsuccessful musician who took money from Maria to fund his promiscuous lifestyle. Despite Oghenetega’s content troubles, he was very good at advising those around him, and those who took his advice became successful in their trades.

One of Gabriel’s girlfriends, Salome, tricks him into fabricating a story about selling a land document to fund a move to Canada. He deceived Maria with the promise of marriage, then took the funds and gave them to Saolme, only for her to escape with the document and potential money, leaving Gabriel betrayed. Maria penniless, Gabriel is left devastated, realising he had been scamming his own benefactor, Maria.

Strength

Typical of many recent Nigerian films released primarily on YouTube, A Hand to Hold does not attempt to reinvent the wheel of storytelling. Instead, it positions itself as a light, feel-good drama built on familiar Nollywood themes: betrayal, moral lessons and the triumph of resilience.

The film’s greatest strength lies in its accessibility. Its simple narrative and comedic undertones make it easy viewing for audiences accustomed to the fast-paced storytelling style popular on digital platforms.

Ogene’s presence, meanwhile, mirrors the persona that made him popular online, delivering moments of humour through his character’s unsolicited advice. His performance doesn’t seem phenomenal; rather, it is playful and oversimplified. It survived only on repetition and his already established social media persona.

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a multiple award-winning actress whose career spans more than two decades in Nollywood, brings emotional credibility to the film. Her portrayal of Maria embodies the archetype of the long-suffering but kind-hearted protagonist, a role she has mastered across numerous productions.

Ultimately, A Hand to Hold represents a growing trend in Nigeria’s digital film culture: low-budget, internet-driven productions that rely heavily on the social media popularity of their cast. Whether this model will produce enduring cinematic classics remains to be seen, but for now, it continues to blur the lines between viral internet fame and mainstream Nollywood storytelling.

Weaknesses

The movie’s premise ultimately becomes its own greatest weakness.

Conceptualising an entire film around an internet sensation is not a strong enough foundation for a compelling narrative.

While the popularity of social media personalities can draw initial attention to a project, sustaining audience engagement throughout a full-length film requires a more layered storyline and well-developed characters.

In A Hand to Hold, much of the narrative seems designed primarily to accommodate Ojagho Ogene’s on-screen persona rather than to advance the story organically. Known online for delivering humorous “wise sayings” and unsolicited advice, Ogene essentially reprises the same character in the film.

While this familiarity may resonate with his followers, it limits the role’s depth and leaves little room for character development.

As a result, the film occasionally feels like an extended skit stretched out to feature length. The dialogue and situations often revolve around moments that allow Oghenetega to dispense moral lessons, sometimes at the expense of narrative tension or emotional complexity.

Another drawback is the uneven character development throughout the film. Despite the strong presence of Mercy Johnson Okojie as Maria, the story does not fully explore the psychological and emotional impact of her repeated exploitation by those around her. Her generosity remains largely static throughout the film, making the character feel more symbolic than human.

Similarly, Gabriel’s betrayal, while central to the plot, unfolds in a somewhat predictable manner. His descent from struggling musician to manipulative lover lacks sufficient backstory or nuance, reducing what could have been a character arc to a straightforward cautionary tale.

The film shows a broader challenge currently confronting Nollywood, where the growing influence of social media popularity sometimes overshadows traditional filmmaking priorities such as strong screenwriting, character depth and narrative coherence.

In the rush to capitalise on viral fame, some productions risk sacrificing storytelling quality for immediate digital attention.

Consequently, while A Hand to Hold succeeds as a lighthearted, easily consumable drama suited for the YouTube audience, it struggles to rise above the limitations imposed by its concept. The reliance on internet celebrity culture, without equally strong storytelling foundations, ultimately prevents the film from achieving the depth and memorability associated with Nollywood’s more enduring productions.

Verdict

6/ 10

A Hand to Hold is showing on the Mercy Johnson YouTube page.