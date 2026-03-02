The manufacturers of Hypo Bleach have issued an advisory to Nigerians stating that its product is formulated to remove stains, not as a drink.

The cautionary note follows the recent death prank pulled by influencer Michelle Mukoro, otherwise known as King Mitchy.

Mitchy fell out with another influencer, Vincent Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man, VDM, after claiming that she renovated a school in five days in Delta State.

She attributed the project’s financial backing to Seyi and to music executive and Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy.

The announcement sparked an online exchange with VDM, after he interpreted some of King Mitchy’s remarks as subtle jabs.

VDM accused her of being a political tool created by President Tinubu’s son, Seyi, to advance his 2027 reelection ambitions.

In the back-and-forth that ensued, during which Mr Tinubu distanced himself from the influencer, Mitchy was dragged by VDM fans, dubbed the Ratel Gang.

Death scam

Unable to put up with what she termed bullying, last Saturday, Mitchy allegedly attempted to take her own life by consuming Hypo Bleach during a TikTok livestream.

Moments later, her management issued a statement announcing that she had been rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and could not be revived.

“This is an incredibly painful moment for us. Mitchy was more than a talent. She was family, full of life, light, and dreams. We ask for your prayers, love, and understanding during this difficult time. Please also respect the privacy of her family and loved ones as we try to process this loss,” the statement read.

Moments later, the management retracted its initial statement, saying the influencer was not dead and she was doing well.

Also, the management of Prime Care Hospitals, the hospital where she was alleged to have died, released a statement saying that she was never their patient.

It also promised to take legal action against those spreading the misinformation.

“We are working with authorities to investigate the source of this misinformation and will take all necessary legal actions against those responsible. Please verify information through our official channels before sharing,” the statement read.

Trend-setting

Following her alleged attempted suicide, VDM parodied the influencer by making a video of himself also trying to drink Hypo Bleach.

This generated a trend in which young Nigerians either made a video or posted photos of themselves making the attempt.

Verydarkman and king Mitchy wait for me please pic.twitter.com/ywpt8xH941 — b (@abazwhyllzz) February 28, 2026

Caution

Reacting to the video of the social media influencer ingesting its product, and the latest trend, the management of Hypo Bleach said that it is not something to consume for the sake of trends.

In a statement signed by its Marketing Manager, Adebayo Adeyemo, the company said that people seem to have fun creating and sharing videos and AI-generated images designed to make Hypo look like a beverage.

“Your health and safety are serious business. We want to be unambiguous: those images are fabricated, that framing is false, and anyone encouraging others to consume Hypo, even as a joke, even for views, is putting lives at risk.

“It is not something to consume for the sake of trends. To every influencer, blogger, and content creator: Your reach is real. So it is your responsibility. A trend that ends in ill-health is not a trend worth starting,” Mr Adeyemo noted.

He further admonished young Nigerians that they do not have to prove anything to anyone, not online, not offline.

“If someone is pressuring you to try this, that is not a dare. That is harm. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or feeling pressure they cannot handle, please reach out to someone you trust. A guardian. A counsellor. A healthcare professional. Asking for help is not a weakness. It is a strength,” he noted.

Mr Adeyemo further urged people to prioritise their mental health, evaluate the quality of their conversations with people and encourage those with inconsistencies in their thinking to seek professional help.