Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, has broken his silence following the online dispute between philanthropist and content creator Mitchell “King Mitchy” Mukoro and activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse, in which his name was mentioned.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the disagreement began after King Mitchy announced on her Instagram page that she renovated a school in Delta State.

Known for documenting her charitable efforts, she revealed that she restored a dilapidated school within six days and installed a borehole, claiming her project demonstrated that meaningful change could be achieved when there is genuine intent.

She attributed the project’s financial backing to Seyi and music executive, Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy.

Online exchange

The announcement sparked an online exchange with VDM, after he and his Ratel community interpreted some of King Mitchy’s remarks as subtle jabs.

VDM later contended that she was being used as a political instrument to bolster the image of Mr Tinubu’s government and advance his 2027 reelection ambitions.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, VDM told Seyi that his father’s administration performed so poorly that the Ministry of Education effectively collapsed, leaving him dependent on King Mitchy to carry out ⁸ renovations.

However, King Mitchy responded with a warning to VDM, but the exchange escalated when VDM alleged in another video that both Seyi and King Mitchy had threatened his life.

The dispute took a further dramatic turn on Saturday, when both VDM and King Mitchy posted videos claiming to have taken a hypodermic injection and subsequently announced their deaths on their respective social media accounts.

Enter Seyi

Responding to the controversy and the allegations made by VDM, the 40-year-old stated on his Instagram Story on Saturday that the claims and insinuations circulating about him were false.

He explained that his sole interaction with King Mitchy occurred in a public setting, where he provided financial support to her non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Seyi wrote: “Over the past few days, my name has been deliberately drawn into an online dispute between VeryDarkMan (VDM) and King_Mitchy (“Mitchy”). Let me be clear: the allegations and insinuations made about me are false. I met Mitchy once, in a public setting, alongside others. On that occasion, I provided financial support for her NGO activities, as I have for many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower our people.

“A follow-up meeting had been scheduled for me to receive an update on the impact of her NGO’s work following the donation. That meeting did not take place because I have been unwell. There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind.

What is deeply concerning is that a feud I did not start, and in which I have played no part, has been used as a vehicle to insert my name into a narrative without basis in truth.”

Imagine tarnishing

Seyi further alleged that VDM had long been seeking an opportunity to attack him and damage his reputation.

He added that VDM was exploiting his support for the NGO to tarnish his name, emphasising that he would not allow it.

“For reasons best known to him, VDM appears to have been looking for a trigger, an opportunity to attack and attempt to harm my reputation and seized upon this situation to do so. I will not accept that. If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime.

“Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not make them true. I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic. I have experienced bullying before, and I understand the harm it can cause. That is why I take a firm stance against it.”

Unacceptable

Furthermore, Seyi condemned the ongoing conflict between King Mitchy and VDM, which, according to observers, is having severe mental health implications.

He emphasised that no disagreement should escalate into harassment that endangers a person’s wellbeing or safety.

Seyi noted, “Philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised. For over a decade, through my foundation and personal giving, I have supported initiatives in education, enterprise, health, youth empowerment and many others. That work is transparent, documented, and rooted in service.

“To those seeking to manufacture controversy: Nigeria needs builders, not bullies. We need responsible discourse, not sensationalism driven by speculation. I firmly reject the accusations made against me. I call for de-escalation, for restraint, and for a return to truth and responsibility. Noise will fade. Character and work endure.”

He reaffirmed his dedication to serving Nigerians, particularly the youth, with unwavering integrity and transparency.