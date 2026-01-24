This is for my ladies who want to get snatched in time for the season of love! Whether you’re preparing for a vacation at an exotic location, or you think your man may propose, or you want to cleanse your system from the end-of-year overindulgence, help is here!

These hacks are tried-and-true, stubborn weight-loss hacks that work fast. They’re easy to follow, safe and very effective.

1. Juice Cleanse

Get your celery, some chunks of pineapple, two green apples, and a thumb-sized piece of ginger. Wash and cut them into small pieces. Blend and sieve. Drink one cup first thing in the morning for one week. Follow this up immediately with 2 cups of warm water.

This will gently cleanse your system, which is the first step toward losing weight. It will also reduce the bloating in your belly, giving your waist a trimmer look.

2. Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting, also known as IF, is a way of eating. To practice IF, you must eat within a specific window. Popular protocols include fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. Or OMAD, which is one meal a day.

Pick any that works for you and implement it. Remember, high protein, more vegetables, less carbohydrates. You don’t want to stuff yourself with simple carbohydrates like rice and bread. Choose complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes and plantains instead. Also, remember to reduce your portions. Fasting will not work if you’re still eating enough food to sustain an entire village.

3. Move for 10-15 minutes after every meal

This is a game-changer for weight loss, and to be honest, more people need to hear about this and practice it.

Whenever you’re done with your meal, stand up and walk around for 15 minutes. This leads to improved digestion, heart health, blood sugar management and weight reduction.

Even if you don’t have the space to walk around, walk on the spot. Put on some music and dance around your house. The benefits are enormous.

4. Drink Water

Do you know how much water you should be drinking every day? Yes, there is. If you’re like most people, who only drink water when they’re eating, you’re not drinking enough.

Water boosts metabolism, makes you feel full, prevents overeating, helps your body metabolise fat, and helps your body flush waste from your system efficiently. To know the quantity of water you should aim to drink daily, Google “water calculator“, input your statistics and take it from there.

What would a typical day incorporating these hacks look like for me?

6 a.m.- Wake up. Stretch. Take a cup of juice. Drink 2 cups of warm water.

12 noon- Eat your protein-rich food. Remember to reduce the quantity you consume. That you’re fasting does not give you the license to eat huge portions. Walk for 15 minutes after eating.

6 p.m.- Eat your last meal of the day. Walk or dance for 15 minutes.

Remember to drink water throughout the day. Investing in a high-quality, preferably non-plastic, water bottle will help you increase your water intake.

With these four hacks, focus and consistency, you’re sure to drop 5kg and fit into your sexy outfits in no time.