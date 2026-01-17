Interestingly, time has a way of moving fast, yet some memories refuse to fade. In 2026, several Nigerian hit songs released in the year 2000 will mark their 26th anniversary, a reminder of how swiftly the years have passed and how deeply certain sounds remain etched in our collective memory.

The period came barely three years after the death of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in 1997. At the time, music consumption was far from digital. Nigerians discovered new songs mainly through radio, bought albums on cassette tapes, and experienced artistes most vividly at live shows.

There was no amapiano, and most Gen Z listeners today may struggle to relate to it. The dominant sounds were juju, fuji and highlife, with hip-hop still finding its footing. Reggae also enjoyed strong popularity, driven locally by Majek Fashek and sustained globally by Bob Marley’s enduring legacy.

Yet, the year 2000 quietly marked a turning point. Nigerian musicians began blending traditional sounds with R&B, hip-hop and Afrobeat, laying the foundation for what would later evolve into today’s globally celebrated Afrobeats movement. The industry was smaller and less commercialised, but its impact proved enduring.

Then, albums, not singles or EPs, defined success. A single project often produced multiple hits, shaping listening habits and cultural memory. In this article, PREMIUM TIMES revisits some of the albums and songs that dominated the year 2000 records that have not only stood the test of time but continue to echo in Nigeria’s evolving soundscape.

Sunny Neji – Roforofo

Sunny Neji had just begun his career in 1991, following the release of his debut album ‘Captain’, which propelled him into fame. The Cross Rivers State-born artiste made his second album in 2000, titled ‘Roforofo’, which produced some of the biggest hits of the year, including ‘Dem Go Talk’, ‘ Na Me Get Am’, Na Ya Problem’s, and ‘Kameleon‘.

Its lively highlife rhythm and playful lyrics made it an instant favourite and one of Neji’s most enduring records. This was before the arrival of his later hit wedding classic, ‘Oruka’ in 2003.

Plantashun Boiz – Body and Soul

Plantashun Boiz were a Nigerian hip-hop and R&B music group. The group’s members were 2Face Idibia, Faze and Blackface. The group was formed during their college years in Enugu at the Institute of Management and Technology (I.M.T. Enugu).

Soon enough this trio became the rave of the moment, especially after the release of their debut album, Body and Soul which had hits like ‘Don’t You Know’, and ‘You and I’ showcasing the vocal chemistry of 2Face Idibia, Blackface and Faze, and became a defining love song of phenomenal this album was a must play at wedding and marriage festivities at the time. However, their fame was short-lived, as the trio broke up in 2004 and each pursued an independent music career.

Lagbaja – Me

Lágbájá was a phenomenon artiste in his time. The self-taught saxophonist, whose real name was Bisinuade Ologunde, successfully hid his true identity behind a mask; hence his name ‘Lágbájá a Yoruba word meaning ‘anonymous’, ‘faceless’, but beyond his face, his music resonated deeply with his audience. His debut album, ‘We Before Me’, featured his backup singer, now turned actress, Ego Ihenacho. The album called on politicians to be honest and urged brotherhood and unity.

It was an Afrobeat album that quickly became a dancefloor staple, praised for its humour, social undertones and irresistible rhythm. The hit songs from the album include ‘Konkon Below’, ‘Gra Gra’ and ‘Nothing for You’, amongst others.

Sound Sultan – Mathematics (Jagbajantis)

Olanrewaju Fasasi, the younger brother of Nigerian musician Baba Dee, took the industry by storm with his single, Jagbajantis (also known as “Mathematics”), which wasn’t a full album title.

Yet, it was a massive hit that introduced his unique style of socially conscious, Pidgin-infused Afrobeats, using mathematical concepts like BODMAS (representing Brotherhood, Objectivity, Democracy, Modification, Accountability, Solidarity) to address Nigeria’s challenges, becoming a defining anthem for the era.

While it was a hit single, his subsequent albums under Kennis Music and his own Naija Ninjas label built on this success, including Kpseeeeeeew (2001) and Textbook (2004). Sound Sultan died in 2021, at age 44, after battling cancer.

King Sunny Ade – Seven Degrees North

Sunny Ade was one of the Juju singers who gained international acclaim since the 1960s. He was one of the pioneers of the Jùjú genre and was a multi-instrumentalist. In 1982, he signed with Island Records and released Jùjú Music, launching him onto the global stage, with Synchro System (1983) earning him a Grammy nomination, a first for a Nigerian artist.

His 2000 album, Seven Degrees North, produced several classics, including Samba, Suku Suku Bam Bam, Solution, Ariya, Merciful God, and Congratulations (Happy Birthday), tracks that became staples at ceremonies and social gatherings.

Evang. Ebenezer Obey. Sooni – Promise Land

Ebenezer Odey began his professional music career in the 1950s, after being trained under Fatai Rolling-Dollar. He formed his own band, ‘The International Brothers’, in 1964, blending highlife, fuji and jùjú.

Soon, around the 1990s, he transitioned into gospel. Shortly after, in 2000, he released his album, popular as the Promised Land, which featured Christian spiritual themes, a characteristic of his music ministry after he retired from secular jùjú music in the early 1990s. The track listing for the album includes titles like “Mu Mi De’le Ileri” (Take Me to the Promised Land) and “Ala Ti Joseph La” (Joseph’s Dream).