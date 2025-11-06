Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has weighed in on the ongoing marital crisis between actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, blaming Nigeria’s socio-economic conditions for pushing young women into difficult choices.

He made the remarks during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, where he addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of an alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

He also said he does not fault the actress but the country for creating a society where, according to him, “women are forced to make such decisions.”

This is coming amidst a marital crisis between actress Regina Daniels and Senator representing Delta North, which has led to the lawmaker allegedly ordering the arrest of Daniels’ brother, Sammy West and denying him access to lawyers and his family.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the marriage between the 25-year-old actress and the 64-year-old lawmaker dominated headlines over the past week following allegations of domestic violence and substance abuse.

Regina accused the lawmaker of physically assaulting her, while Mr Nwoko countered by alleging that she was battling drug addiction and needed rehabilitation.

Community dispute

During the Instagram live on Thursday, the musician made several damning allegations against Mr Nwoko.

“There are old people everywhere who are wicked like Regina Daniels’ husband. There was a level of wickedness that the name showed his own community, yet you, a small girl, still went and married him.

“He nearly killed his village king and tried to grab his community land by force. One of my father’s journalist friends followed the case then. Because of that, he locked nine boys in prison for many years over false terrorism charges.

“Someone who defiled a whole community, you go and marry him, saying you find love. I didn’t blame the girl, I blame our country, because our country must free our women from making this kind of decision,” he said.

Conclusively, he added, “If our country is in a good situation, our young girls won’t make these decisions. They won’t end up with greedy old men that can dagger anyone for what they want,” he said.

Back story

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the couple’s troubled marriage became public after Regina alleged that the lawmaker physically assaulted her.

The 25-year-old further revealed that she was no longer interested in continuing her marriage to the 64-year-old, stating that she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Senator, Mr Nwoko, alleged that Regina was under the influence of hard drugs, which caused her public outburst.

Since then, while many celebrities, such as Charlie Boy, have cautioned the couple to settle their differences, others, like Mercy Johnson, have called for the release of Regina’s brother, Sammy West.