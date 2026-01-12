Algeria have formally petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and world football governing body FIFA following their elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by Nigeria, citing dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions during Saturday’s quarter-final encounter in Marrakech.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed the move in an official statement released on Monday via their official X Page.

While acknowledging the result on the pitch, the federation said it could not ignore what it described as officiating decisions that “raised questions” and “undermined the credibility of African refereeing.”

The Super Eagles put up an emphatic display in the quarter-final contest, denying the Desert Foxes any shots on target and thus setting up a semi-final clash against hosts Morocco.

The match itself was marked by intense physical duels, several contentious fouls, and moments of heated exchanges involving players and officials, reflecting the high stakes of the knockout stage.

In its statement, the FAF urged Algerian supporters to remain calm and united, stressing that the national team is in a rebuilding phase and has important commitments ahead, including the upcoming World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

However, it maintained that concerns over the officiating warranted formal action.

“However, the Algerian Football Federation cannot overlook the refereeing decisions in the last match, which raised questions and left widespread dissatisfaction,” the statement read, adding that such incidents do not serve the image of African football on the international stage.

The federation said it had submitted an official complaint to both CAF and FIFA, accompanied by a request for an investigation “to clarify what happened and take appropriate measures in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

Investigation ongoing

CAF has since confirmed that it is reviewing the match. In a separate statement, the continental body disclosed that it has collected match reports and video evidence pointing to potentially unacceptable behaviour involving some players and officials during the AFCON quarter-final fixtures, including the Algeria versus Nigeria match.

CAF said the matter has been referred to its Disciplinary Board and that appropriate action will be taken if any individuals are found guilty of wrongdoing.

It also noted that footage from an alleged incident involving members of the media in the mixed zone is under review.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” the statement said.

Nigeria’s progression came despite off-field distractions earlier in the week, including reports of delayed bonus payments and scrutiny following a brief on-pitch disagreement between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in the previous round.

Both issues were downplayed by team officials, with the Super Eagles maintaining their focus and delivering a disciplined performance against Algeria.

For Algeria, the defeat marked another painful AFCON exit against Nigeria, renewing a rivalry that has often been defined by controversy and narrow outcomes.

While the FAF reiterated its confidence in the players and technical crew, it said lessons must be drawn from the tournament to strengthen future performances.

As CAF’s investigation continues, the quarter-final result stands, with Nigeria preparing for the semi-finals and Algeria turning attention to rebuilding and upcoming international commitments.