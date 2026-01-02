A Ghanaian self-acclaimed prophet, Evans “Ebo Noah” Eshun, has been remanded in police custody by an Adentan Circuit Court in Accra, according to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in August 2025, Ebo Noah claimed to have received a divine revelation predicting that the world would end due to continuous three-year rainfall, beginning on 25 December 2025.

The 33-year-old said God instructed him to build an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood.

On 24 December 2025, he disclosed that the ark was about 80 per cent complete, insisting it would be the only place of refuge when the disaster struck.

However, on Christmas Day, he announced that he received another revelation stating that the anticipated flood would no longer occur, adding that God instead instructed him to build more arks.

Psychiatric evaluation

Following the failed prophecy, operatives of the Ghana Police Service’s Special Cyber Vetting Team arrested him on 31 December 2025 in the Weija-Gbawe area of Accra while he was live-streaming online.

He was detained over allegations of spreading online disinformation and was later arraigned before the court on Friday.

The court ordered that Ebo Noah be remanded in police custody for two weeks.

Prosecutors charged him with false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news, offences they said contravene Ghana’s criminal laws.

The court also directed that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital to determine his fitness to stand trial.

The assessment is expected to guide further proceedings as investigations continue.

The case was subsequently adjourned to 16 January, with the psychiatric report to be submitted before the next hearing.

CID speaks

Meanwhile, the Director of the Special Investigation Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Seth Sewornu, dismissed Ebo Noah’s claims, saying he was not a genuine man of God.

In a viral interview with a local media outlet on Thursday, Mr Sewornu stated that Ebo Noah was merely a content creator and had never constructed any boat capable of housing people, contrary to his public assertions.

“The charges against him are false communication, with intent to put the public into fear and panic. The boat is not for him. He didn’t build any boat; it’s somebody else’s boat. He stood beside it and took all those pictures. He enhanced the pictures to show some large ships. He’s a security man at Sicilian school, a private school in Magina. He is not a man of God. He has no church, nothing.

“He did marketing and supply, HND. He is normal; he is just a fraudster. He said he is just creating content, a content creator. He is currently in custody; he will appear in court tomorrow. He is very calm, and he said he regrets it. I said if he regrets it, don’t wait. If you are creating content, you should tell the public that it is just a joke.”

Mr Sewornu added that several individuals arrived from neighbouring countries to take shelter in the ark, fearing for their lives when the rain commenced.

“Somebody came from Liberia to come and join the boat, and it is somebody’s boat. He just stood by the ship, did the video, and made the boat look as if it were a giant boat. It is a small boat.

“And go and stand at the company shop and use their tools as if he were the one constructing the boat. So he is in custody. So he is saving the public and causing fear and panic”, he said.