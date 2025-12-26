Ghanaian preacher known online as Ebo Jesus, who prophesied that a three-year rainfall would begin on Christmas Day and flood the earth, has explained why the predicted disaster did not occur.

In August, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the self-styled Ghanaian ‘Noah’ had earlier stated he received a divine revelation that the world would end with a three-year non-stop rain from 25 December.

The preacher said he was instructed to construct an ark in preparation for a catastrophic flood.

This newspaper reported that on 24 December, he disclosed the ark was already about 80 per cent complete, insisting it would serve as the only place of refuge when the disaster struck.

He also stated that the sole requirement for gaining entry into the ark was having a covenant with God.

‘Another revelation from God’

However, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, he disclosed that he received another revelation from God concerning the anticipated flood.

Mr Noah said, “God revealed to redeem. I have prayed, I have fasted, I have donated, and I have built, and through my prayers, I got another vision. And in the vision, when you look at the number of people coming, all over the country, all over the world, into the ark, the expansion of the ark couldn’t contain them.

“So, I shared my vision with some great men of God who also interceded with me. After the intercession, God has given us some time to build more arks in addition to the tent that will contain all of us. So, tomorrow, nobody should rush to any location. I am not selling tickets. I am not taking money from anyone either.”

He disclosed that the pardon followed a period of intense prayers, fasting and consultations with other religious leaders.

He also wished Christians a merry Christmas and urged them to celebrate and enjoy the season responsibly.

“Please, stay home. Enjoy yourself. Have fun. And also, I wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Still, the ark is there. Repent. Repent. Repent,” said Mr Noah.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that he denied asking anyone to sell their property or hand over money to him in anticipation of the predicted disaster.

This newspaper also reported that ahead of the anticipated event, viral videos circulated online showing large crowds at the site, lining up as they waited to board the ark.

According to the reports, about 380,000 followers had gathered, praying and waiting to board what they believed were the final hours before the world was reset.

However, the prophecy failed to materialise, sparking widespread criticism and reactions from netizens.

Below are some of the comments.