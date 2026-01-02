The family of Nigerian content creator and brand influencer Anda “Lazywrita” Damisa has announced his death.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Lazywrita stunned social media users after a scheduled post announcing his own death appeared on his Instagram page on 29 December 2025.

The post was reportedly prepared a day earlier.

However, in a joint statement posted on Instagram on 31 December 2025, his family said they were heartbroken by the loss and were still struggling to come to terms with his passing.

The family statement read: “On behalf of Lazywrita’s family, we want to thank everyone for the love, prayers, kind messages, and support we’ve received during this harrowing time,” the statement reads.

“We are heartbroken and still trying to process this loss. We kindly ask for fewer calls and more texts instead; we appreciate your privacy and understanding as we grieve and support one another. Thank you for respecting our space and keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Lazywrita

In his post, the writer and author shared photographs he said were taken before making his final decision, and he appealed to his family, friends, and followers not to mourn him.

Lazywrita stated that he had lived a fulfilled life but felt he no longer had the strength to continue.

Lazywrita wrote: “Don’t cry for me, please o… I lived a whole and adventurous life; people who know me can testify. I don’t have the energy to continue anymore. Now, I am happy, unburdened and free!!! The only things I regret are not watching the new episodes of Stranger Things and not getting married to the LOML when I had a chance, until she moved on.

“She’s reading this. Please don’t cry and don’t shoulder any blame, regardless of everything we went through. Through my happiest and saddest days, you were the best thing that ever happened to me. I want you to live, love, laugh, make babies, and be happy! And yes! These are some of the last nice photos I took. Wouldn’t it be nice to hoard them, yeah?”

Controlled narrative

Furthermore, Lazywrita said he deactivated all his social media accounts, retaining only his Instagram page to prevent the spread of false narratives about him after his death.

“I love you, Nene, Mary, Israel, Wadi, Roy, I would choose you all to be my family over and over and over and over again. You made this journey of life better.

“I deleted all my socials across all platforms. I have just one left, and I felt my friends and loved ones needed to see this message, so that no false narrative is written, and they know I’m doing well and in a better place. I love you all. Kiss kiss. Rest well, Anda”, his post also stated.

His post drew an outpouring of tributes and sparked widespread concern, as fans, creatives, and industry colleagues flooded the comment section to commiserate and express shock and sadness over the announcement.

Many commenters stated that they were unaware of the personal struggles he had battled in private.

Comedian Jubril “Officer Woos” Gbadamosi, media personality Anita “Tacha” Akide, actor Jide Awobona, and several others took to Lazywrita’s comment section to offer condolences to his family and pray for his eternal rest.