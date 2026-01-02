Public school teachers in Kwara State on Friday protested their exclusion from a 30 per cent peculiar salary allowance recently approved for other categories of state workers, describing the decision as discriminatory and economically damaging.

The protest, which took place in Ilorin, followed weeks of discontent after the state government approved the salary increase for core civil servants in December 2025 without extending it to teachers.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the teachers accused both the state government and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of failing to protect their welfare amid rising living costs.

One of the protesters told Sahara Reporters that the demonstration was as much against the union leadership as it was against the government.

“We are protesting against the NUT leadership for not representing us effectively. We are demanding that the 30 per cent peculiar allowance approved for other workers should also apply to teachers,” the teacher said.

Placards displayed during the protest reflected deep economic strain. One read, “Economic hardship of Kwara teachers is escalating daily due to poor pay. Implement 30% peculiar allowance in addition to TSA now.” Another said, “We are tired of surviving on loans just to sustain life. Enough is enough.”

The protesters converged at the NUT Kwara State Secretariat along Asa Dam Road. Some said the protest was a continuation of an earlier demonstration held on 23 December 2025 over the same issue.

An aggrieved teacher, identified only as Olayinka, said teachers felt deliberately sidelined.

“We are protesting against the inaction and complacency of the NUT leadership, especially the exclusion of teachers from the 30 per cent peculiar allowance that other state workers are already enjoying,” he said.

Another teacher said the exclusion placed teachers at a clear disadvantage compared to other civil servants.

“Without including teachers in the 30 per cent allowance, teachers will earn less than other civil servants. What is being referenced for us is 27 per cent, not 30 per cent,” the teacher said.

He added that the 27 per cent allowance was not a new concession.

“That 27 per cent is a statutory entitlement for teachers and has been implemented in other states since 2018. It is expected to start here in January, while others received their 30 per cent increase in December,” he said.

Background to the protest

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the teachers’ grievance is rooted in a state government decision announced in mid-December. On 19 December 2025, the Kwara State Government announced the approval of a 30 per cent salary increase for core civil servants.

The decision drew public commendation from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

In a letter dated 18 December 2025 and signed by its chairperson, Muritala Olayinka, the NLC praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for what it described as a worker-friendly policy.

“We wish to express our deep appreciation to His Excellency’s magnanimity in alleviating the plight of workers through various welfare-driven approvals, especially the recent approval of a 30 per cent peculiar allowance for core civil servants in Kwara State,” the letter said.

The NLC argued that the administration had outperformed previous governments in workers’ welfare.

“His Excellency’s performance in the area of workers’ welfare has, in our considered judgement, surpassed that of previous governments,” the union said, adding that the governor had earned “widespread praise and recognition” since assuming office in 2019.

The Congress also cited timely salary payments, promotions, and implementation of the new minimum wage as part of the administration’s labour record.

However, teachers say the same policy framework has left them behind, triggering what they described as growing frustration and hardship within the education sector.

Union distances itself

In response to Friday’s protest, the NUT Kwara State leadership disowned the action, warning that it neither authorised nor endorsed it.

In a statement signed by the state chairperson, Yusuf Agboola, and the deputy secretary-general, Mike Itua, the union stated that it had not directed teachers to protest against the government or any institution.

“Anyone or group that goes on public protest in Kwara State in the toga of representing public school teachers does so at their own peril,” the statement said.

The union leadership also commended the state government for approving teacher-related allowances.

“The NUT Kwara State Wing sincerely appreciates the Government of Kwara State under the leadership of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the thoughtful approval of Teachers Specific Allowances of 27.5 per cent and 21 per cent respectively,” the statement added.

Despite the union’s position, protesting teachers insist they will continue to press for inclusion in the 30 per cent peculiar allowance, warning that the disparity has widened economic inequality among state workers and undermined morale in public schools.