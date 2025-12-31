Nigeria’s entertainment industry experienced significant growth in production, creativity, and global recognition in 2025.

These range from the multiple awards and accolades garnered by Afrobeats artists on the global stage to the increased viewership and numbers accumulated by actors in Nollywood and content creators.

Yet, the industry still faced its challenges throughout the year, including sad moments when Nigerian celebrities died and emotional tributes that followed their deaths. In no particular order, here is the list of Nigerian celebrities who died in 2025.

1 Allwell Ademola

Veteran Nollywood actress, producer, director, and scriptwriter Allwell Ademola died on 27 December 2025 at the age of 43.

The filmmaker was reportedly rushed from her Lagos home to Ancilla Hospital, Agege, where she was pronounced dead after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Ms Ademola began her screen career as a child actor in 1986 and became widely known for roles in films such as You or I (2015), Omo Emi (2017), False Flag (2017), and Ile Wa (2018).

She also ran her own production company and made significant contributions to both the English and Yoruba language cinemas in Nigeria.

2 Aunty Esther

Among the noted deaths in 2025 was Mensah Omolola, popularly known as Aunty Esther, a social media influencer, who reportedly died from breast cancer on 27 December 2025.

Aunty Esther’s death drew attention from Nigerians, especially those who followed her health journey closely. While she battled breast cancer in early December, netizens crowdfunded more than N30 million within days for her treatment, which was coordinated by another X influencer, @Wizarab10.

However, the process became controversial when Aunty Esther reportedly refused a blood transfusion because of her religious beliefs, which doctors recommended as part of her treatment process.

Aunty Esther’s death, a Jehovah’s Witness, sparked heated debates over whether religious beliefs should prevent life-saving medical procedures, especially in light of the public donations that had been raised for her treatment.

3 Patience Pat Ugwu

Nollywood actress Patience Ugwu, popularly known as Pat Ugwu, passed away on February 5, 2025, at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Pat Ugwu was known for her roles in films including Lack of Money (2018), Port-Harcourt Lady (2019), and Twist of Fate (2020). She also worked as a model, fitness coach, and beauty entrepreneur.

4 Columbus Irosanga

Veteran Nigerian actor and academic Columbus Irosanga died on 6 February 2025. He was widely recognised for his roles in Nollywood films, especially for his portrayal as ‘Chief Priest Igbudu’ in Issakaba (2001), and for his top roles in ‘7 Kilometre’ (2015) and ‘Amanyanbo: The Eagle King’ (2025), which was released after the actor’s death.

Mr Irosanga also served as a senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, merging his work on screen with a career in education.

5 Anike Agbaje-Williams

TV show host Anike Agbaje-Williams, who was also the first female television staff announcer in Nigeria and a respected newsreader, passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 88.

She was born in Abeokuta and began her media career with the Western Nigerian Television in 1959, later became a producer and director of programmes before retiring in 1986. Throughout her lifetime, the media giant received numerous awards and honours for her contributions to Nigerian journalism.

6 Nkechi Nweje

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje passed away on March 22, 2025, at the age of 60, following a brief illness.

The actress was known for her memorable motherly roles and commanding screen presence, particularly in productions like the ‘Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha’ series, where Nweje acted in numerous Eastern Nigeria-based films.

The late Ms Nweje was widely admired for her cultural impact and mentorship within the industry. Before her death, she released her final movie, ‘The Debt’, which premiered on YouTube a week before her passing.

7 Sanku

Popular TikTok comedian Raji Samad Adetola, popularly known as Sanku, died in a car crash on 1 September 2025, while travelling with a friend.

His vehicle reportedly left the roadway on the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo state and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, leaving behind a grieving community of fans and fellow content creators who honoured his life and work online.

Shortly after his death, reports stated that Sanku crashed his car while on his way to return his car to a car dealer in Ilorin after complications in the instalment payment process of the vehicle.

The clip, which he posted on his TikTok account with over 1.9 million followers on Sunday, showed him praying not to lose his life at the point of reaping the rewards of his hard work.

In the video, Sanku was seen vibing to a song alongside a friend. The video inscribed text read: “When it is time for us to enjoy what we worked hard for, may we never lose our lives.”

He was known for his humorous skits and a following of over 1.9 million people, mainly on TikTok. Sanku’s distinctive style and sharp humour quickly won him a devoted following.

8 Kayode Peters

Filmmaker, director, and actor Kayode Peters passed away on June 28, 2025, at the age of 49 after a long illness in Toronto, Canada.

A respected figure in theatre, television, and film, Peters began his artistic journey in stage performance before producing and directing a range of successful productions.

His work across short films, sitcoms, and stage plays made him an influential mentor in Nigeria’s creative scene.

9 Bolaji Olanrewaju (Big Bolaji)

Nigerian gospel singer Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, reportedly passed away in 2025, alongside other Nigerian celebrities.

The singer, renowned for his soulful music and spiritually charged performances, passed away on April 19, 2025, following a brief illness.

Big Bolaji, who began his music career with the group J’apha, was known for songs like ‘Real to Me’, ‘God Father’, and ‘Baba Lo Soun Gbogbo’.

The late singer performed gospel music and ministered on various platforms, including parties, churches, crusades, and disco halls.

10 Odira Nwobu

Actor Odira Nwobu also died in 2025. He was reportedly killed in South Africa after returning from a night out; his breathing changed, and he did not wake up.

High blood pressure complications were cited as a possible contributing factor to his sudden death, though recent investigations stated that the actor was poisoned.

He was known for his roles in movies like Family Saga (2025), Home Alone (2024), Wayward Father (2023), and Ikpo (2024).

11 Fatima Usman (Fati Slow Motion)

Additionally, Kannywood star Fatima Usman, popularly known as Fati Slow Motion, passed away on May 29, 2025.

Fati reportedly died after a brief illness in the Abeche Hausa-speaking community in Sudan along the Chad border, where she lived with her husband.

Fati Slow Motion was a cherished figure in the Kannywood industry, contributing to its growth and popularity over a remarkable career spanning over 15 years.

12 John Zuya (John Mai Molo)

Renowned traditional musician John Zuya, popularly known as John Mai Molo, also died on 20 October 2025.

The musician died in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, after allegedly eating food suspected to be poisoned.

The singer was widely celebrated across northern Nigeria for contributing to traditional music and cultural preservation.

He was popular for his songs ‘Abar Matasa’ and ‘Chaskale’, which feature Emma Wakili.

13 Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, was a 29-year-old Nigerian lawyer, model, and broadcast journalist who worked as a news anchor, reporter, and producer with Arise News Channel.

On 29 September 2025, Sommie died during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja. While attempting to escape the attackers, the late broadcast journalist reportedly jumped from her apartment building and later died from her injuries.

She first gained public attention after competing in Miss Tourism Nigeria and later joined Arise TV, where she became a trusted face for viewers across the country.

14 Monalisa Ayobami Stephen

Popular Nollywood actress Monalisa Ayobami Stephen was a model and body positivity advocate who died on 13 May 2025 in Lagos at the age of 33, after battling complications from low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

Monalisa was popular not just for her roles in films like Breaded Life (2021) and Mami Wata (2023), but also for her outspoken advocacy on self-love, body confidence, and mental health.

15 Tom Njemanze

Actor Tom Njemanze died on 1 July 2025, at the age of 75, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Tom was a celebrated veteran of Nollywood’s 2010s, best known for his standout performances in films like Brain Box, Pounds and Dollars, Twin Brothers, Magic Cap, and Caesar to Caesar.

The veteran actor rose to fame in the 1990s, appearing in a string of classic Nigerian movies. The late actor was also celebrated for his behind-the-scenes contributions to the industry.

16 Vivian Chinelo

Vivian Chinelo, a popular Nigerian TikTok dancer and influencer nicknamed Bigbutfit, died on 31 July 2025 after health complications related to a hernia.

The dance influencer rose to prominence on TikTok, where she became known for her energetic dance videos and captivating presence.

She earned a large following and became one of the notable social media personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

17 Chijioke Ike

Chijioke Ike, a veteran Nollywood actor, producer, and marketer who owned Global Golden Movies, passed away suddenly on January 8, 2025, after collapsing during a family meeting at his hometown in eastern Nigeria.

Chijioke was popular in the Nigerian film industry for his contributions behind the scenes and on screen, particularly in promoting and marketing Nollywood films.

18 Dan Agbese

Dan Agbese, a veteran Nigerian journalist, author, and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, passed away on November 17, 2025, at the age of 81, in Lagos.

The media giant, who also held the title Awan’Otun of Agila in Benue State, served as editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, and later became general manager of Radio Benue.

19 Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe, a veteran Nollywood actor best known for his role as ‘Ogbuefi Uzowulu’ in the acclaimed television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, died on August 20, 2025, at approximately 82 years of age.

He rose to prominence in 1987 with his performance in ‘Things Fall Apart’. He went on to appear in more than 300 films, including classics such as ‘Slave Warrior’, ‘White Kingdom 2’, and international projects like ‘Soweto’ and Hollywood’s ‘Mr Johnson’.

20 Omotola Odunsi

Omotola Odunsi, a fast‑rising Nollywood actress known for her roles in Yoruba films such as Lisabi: The Uprising, Officer Adaeze, Amonata, Ayanmo Ire, and Ifedayo, died on 1 August 2025, at the age of 31.

The late actress, who was born and raised in Ijebu‑Ode, Ogun State, began her career in stage drama and later trained at Odunlade Adekola’s film school, graduating in 2023.

Omotola quickly gained recognition for her talent and emotional depth on screen.

21 Asa Koko

Asa Koko, a veteran Nollywood actor renowned for his roles in numerous Yoruba-language films and his distinctive acting style, passed away on January 30, 2025, after a prolonged illness lasting over two years.

Mr Koko’s career spanned over a decade, during which he made significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry, especially in the Yoruba entertainment sector.

22 Segun Remi

Segun Remi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, passed away on August 15, 2025, just days before what would have been his 70th birthday.

The veteran actor was popular for his roles in films such as Agbo-Owo (2018), Olokiki Oru (2019), and Ori (2020).

He was often cast in roles portraying affluent and traditional figures, which became his signature in the industry over the years.

23 Rotimi Raji

Rotimi Raji, a famous Nigerian movie director and filmmaker, popularly called Genius, died on 15 February 2025 after suddenly slumping and passing away in his bathroom at his home in the Baruwa, Ipaja area of Lagos.

He was discovered by a concerned neighbour who, after finding a window open and not getting a response, peeped inside and saw his lifeless body on the floor.

Mr Raji was famous in the Nigerian film industry for his creativity behind the camera.

24 Seun Osundiya (Seun Confirm)

Seun Osundiya, popularly known as Seun Confirm, was a rising Nollywood actor and film producer known for his roles in Yoruba movies, including Osole, Eru Aye, Ajoke Apesin, and Mr Jerico.

He was also recognised for his work as a master of ceremonies, gaining attention as an emerging talent in the industry.

On 14 August 2025, Seun Confirm died after complications related to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a medical condition involving enlargement of the prostate that can lead to serious health issues.

25 Tolani Akintunde

Tolani Akintunde, a veteran Nigerian actress best known for her roles in classic TV dramas like Everyday People and Palace, died on 25 May 2025 after suffering a heart attack while in the United Kingdom, where she had relocated with her daughter.

Tolani had a notable reputation in Nollywood during the early 2000s, becoming a familiar face on television and film before moving abroad in search of new opportunities and starting a business.

26 Johnson Onoriode Ododife

Johnson Onoriode Ododife, a Nollywood cinematographer, died on 11 May 2025 in a fatal road accident along Port Harcourt Road while returning from a colleague’s wedding.

The cinematographer was killed in the accident alongside his colleague, Chigo Gozman

The tragic crash occurred as Mr Ododife journeyed back to Asaba while returning from a colleague’s wedding ceremony.

Ododife was the Delta State Chairman of the Cinematographers Society of Nigeria (CSN) and a respected figure in the film community, known for his leadership and work behind the camera.

27 Chigo Gozman

Chigo Gozman was a Nollywood cinematographer who died on 11 May 2025 in a fatal road accident while returning from a colleague’s wedding.

Mr Gozman died along Port Harcourt Road while returning from a colleague’s wedding, with a friend and fellow cinematographer, Johnson Ododife.

The tragic crash occurred as they were travelling back to Asaba and sent shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry.

Chigo Gozman was a talented and rising cinematographer and content creator based in Asaba, admired for his skill and creativity on film projects.

28 Mike Ejeagha (Gwor Gwor singer)

Mike Ejeagha, the legendary Nigerian highlife musician and folklorist, passed away on June 6, 2025, at the age of 95, following a prolonged illness in Enugu, Nigeria.

He was widely celebrated for his contributions to Igbo music and folklore, blending traditional sounds and storytelling in a career that spanned more than six decades.

Mike, often called Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, became known for classic songs like Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche” and many others that preserved Igbo proverbs and culture.

His music experienced a resurgence in popularity when his 1983 track “Gwor Gwor” went viral on social media, sparking dance challenges and reinvigorating interest in traditional highlife among younger audiences.

29 Folakemi Odeyemi

Ibadan-based On-Air Personality Folakemi Odeyemi, who was the head of the marketing unit at Pensioner FM, died on 15 July 2025.

Ms Odeyemi was involved in an accident along Liberty-Academy Road in Ibadan. However, while being conveyed to the hospital after the accident, due to the poor road conditions, the media personality was stuck in traffic. It couldn’t access medical facilities before she passed away.

Ms Odeyemi was known for her dedication, warmth, and contribution to the growth of the Pensioners’ FM.

30 Kola Oladapo

Lastly, Kola Oladapo, a popular media personality from Ibadan and a staff member of Splash FM, died on 29 December 2025.

Oladapo, popularly known as Nice Guy, whose cause of death was not disclosed, was also an on-air personality with the Ibadan-based radio station, Lagelu FM.

He is regarded as a contributor to the growth of radio broadcasting in the state. Tributes from Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, described him as a voice and personality that would be deeply missed across the airwaves and beyond in the state.