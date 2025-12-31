The Nigerian Armed Forces have scored major operational successes in 2025, neutralising several top terrorist commanders and thousands of insurgents nationwide, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, a major general, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in 2025.

Mr Onoja highlighted the military’s sustained efforts to safeguard lives, protect property, and maintain national security, while adapting to emerging threats such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and oil theft.

According to him, among the high-value targets neutralised were notorious commanders, including Aminu Kanawa, Dan Bokolo, Bello Buba, Dan Inna, Halilu Sabubu, Abu Dan Shehu Jabbi, and Dogo Bashiru Yellow.

“They also include Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), Amir Abu Fatimah, Kingpin Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Malla Jidda, Talha, Mallam Umar, Abu Yazeed, Kabiru Bebe, Maiwada, Mai Dada, and Nwachi Eze (aka Onowu).

“Infamous bandits such as Dosso, Suleiman, Jagaban, and Danja were also eliminated.

“A total of 4,375 suspects were arrested, while 1,616 terrorists and their family members voluntarily surrendered.

“Security forces also successfully rescued 2,336 kidnapped hostages,” he said.

In the North-east, Mr Onoja said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised top commanders, apprehended 1,323 suspects, and received 1,616 surrenders.

He added that 498 kidnapped hostages were rescued, while arms, vehicles, equipment, and N32 million in cash were recovered.

According to him, several terrorist camps were destroyed, degrading the groups’ capabilities and facilitating the return of local authorities, economic activities, and displaced persons to their communities.

In the North-west, Mr Onoja said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised scores of terrorists, apprehended 669 suspects, and rescued 966 kidnapped hostages.

He said the precision strikes against ISIS enclaves in the Bauni Forest, Sokoto State, were executed with 16 GPS-guided munitions via MQ-9 Reaper drones, destroying key terrorist assembly points with no civilian casualties.

According to him, the deployment of additional manpower and equipment forced adversaries to relocate or surrender.

In the North-central Zone, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace neutralised terrorists, arrested 822 suspects, rescued 217 kidnapped victims, and recovered assorted arms.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also neutralised extremists, arrested 459 suspects, and rescued 538 hostages, recovering additional arms and ammunition.

He reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to protecting Nigerians, securing the nation’s borders, and collaborating with strategic partners to promote regional stability and lasting peace.

“Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and supportive as decisive measures continue against all terrorist entities,” he said.

(NAN)