Nollywood rising star, Seun Osundiya, popularly known as ‘Seun Confirm,’ is dead.

The cause of the actor’s death was attributed to complications from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also referred to as an enlarged prostate.

The deceased’s colleague, Jaiye Kuti, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In a heartfelt message, Jaiye expressed deep grief. “Seun Confirm. Your death pains me greatly. High BPH. We shall meet at the feet of Jesus. Sleep well, and may God comfort your family,” Jaiye said.

Fellow actor Oluwaseyi Edun also paid tribute, recalling a recent chat with Seun in July. “Unquestionable God. Seun, you chatted with me on 27 July. You still wished me happy last Sunday of the month.”

Beyond his acting roles, Seun Confirm also made his mark as a film producer and master of ceremonies (MC). He has earned a reputation for his versatility and emerging prominence in the industry.

His untimely passing comes just weeks after the death of actress Omotola Odunsi, compounding the sense of tragedy sweeping the community.

Seun Confirm was a fast-rising actor in Yorùbá-language films, known for the role played in movies like ‘Osole’, ‘Eru Aye’, ‘Ajoke Apesin’ and ’Mr Jerico.’

Over the years, he took on roles that established his presence in the industry and expanded his craft through production and hosting gigs.