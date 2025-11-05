A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of Proxy Lagos Night Club, owned by Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur Mike “Pretty Mike” Nwogu, over alleged drug-related offences.

According to a Wednesday report by TVC News, Justice Musa Kakaki granted the forfeiture order after hearing an ex parte motion filed by Buhari Abdullahi, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in suit number FHC/L/MISC/1161/2025.

Joachim Hillary was also listed as a respondent in the suit.

On 26 October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NDLEA arrested Pretty Mike alongside over 100 others during a raid on the nightclub.

In his submission, Mr Abdullahi argued that the application was made under Sections 3(c) & (f), 31(a), 32(a)(d), 33, 34, and 36 of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, Section 44(2)(k) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and Order 26 Rule 8 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, as well as under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

He prayed the court to order the forfeiture of the nightclub to the Federal Government (FG) and the NDLEA, noting that the premises had been used as an instrument for drug dealing and abuse.

The NDLEA lawyer informed the court that substances recovered from the nightclub included 169 cylinders (384.662 kilograms) of nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas) and 200 grams of cannabis sativa, both prohibited substances pending the conclusion of investigations.

Order

Mr Abdullahi also sought an order suspending all nightclub activities until the investigation is concluded.

He said: “That the said property is a club (Proxy Club) which also doubles as a facility used for storage, concealment, drug dealing and abuse of 169 cylinders (384 662 kilograms) of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) and 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa, narcotic drugs. That the said drugs were stored by the respondents in preparation to carry out an illegal large drug party at the Said venue.

“That being said, the property is subject to forfeiture under the extant laws. Obtaining an Interim Forfeiture Order is a statutory and procedural requirement. There is a need to vest proper custody of the property in the Agency pending the conclusion of the investigation into drug activities carried out at the club.”

He also informed the court that the motion was supported by a 22-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Nasiru Garba Bungudu, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics.

Ruling

In his ruling on the ex parte motion, Mr Kakaki, after reviewing the motion alongside the supporting affidavit, written address, and cited legal authorities, held that the application had merit and accordingly granted all the prayers sought.

The judge adjourned the matter to 28 January 2026 for a report on the progress of the investigation.