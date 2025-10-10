Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has reflected on the contrast between her social media presence before the show and her personality while on the reality show.

Imisi emerged as the BBNaija Season 10 winner on Sunday night at the grand finale at Lekki, Lagos. On Tuesday, she received her grand prize package worth N150 million, including N80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV.

Reflecting on her win in a post-show interview with BBNaija Season 10 anchor Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality tv star shared that differences in her social media posts and on-screen personality were due to her relationship issues.

Instagram post

The Nollywood actress stated that before her BBNaija journey, her Instagram posts were influenced by her ex-lover, who loved makeup.

The 23-year-old reality star further explained that her personality, outfits, colourful hair, and makeup on the makeupaija show were not part of her strategies.

“The image you saw on social media was me, but that version was influenced by the person I was dating. He loved it when I wore makeup and looked glamorous, so I did that to please him. He was basically my whole world then.

“But we broke up on April 1st, just before I auditioned in April or May. It was a hectic breakup, and I didn’t even have time to heal. So, going into the house, I didn’t have the energy to keep up that version of myself. Sometimes I just wanted to look at how I felt, free or messy.

“No, my appearance on the show was not a strategy at all. Sometimes I didn’t feel like doing anything. I didn’t have a ‘safe space’ in the house like some people did. Sometimes, I just wanted to be myself, even if it looked ‘crazy’ to others,” she said.

However, the TV reality star admitted feeling intimidated by other female housemates in her early weeks in the BBNaija house.

“I wasn’t confident at the start. Many of the housemates came from rich backgrounds. Their fashion and the way they spoke were intimidating. I’m honest with myself, and I admit I was intimidated, especially in the first two weeks,” the reality star said.

BBNaija win, career

Imisi also reflected on her BBNaija victory, claiming she realised she had clinched the show’s victory and prize hours before her announcement through a fellow housemate.

The TV star further expressed her surprise at her win, noting she had earlier aimed to spend a few weeks on the show to increase the visibility of her career.

“The win still feels like a dream. Last night, I couldn’t even sleep. I’d say I only believed I could win just yesterday. Kola came to the garden and told me before the live show started.

“After the cake presentation, he said, ‘Imisi, you’re winning this.’ I am almost upset because Kola likes to analyse a lot. I told him to stop saying I would feel bad if it turned out otherwise, but he insisted. Later that night, I slept in the garden, thinking, ‘Could this be true?’

“I think everyone comes to the house wanting to win, and that was my plan too. But my sisters encouraged me mainly for visibility because I’m an actor,” Imisi said.

Speaking on her future career and plan for her cash prize, the BBNaija star said, “Honestly, nothing comes to mind yet. I didn’t see this coming at all.

“My plans after leaving the house didn’t include winning. I wanted to return to fashion designing and acting, but everything has changed. I need time to think, sleep, and process everything before making decisions. Acting, definitely. That’s my passion. I want to build my career as an actor, so I’m open to work, please, bring it on,” BBNaija star stated.