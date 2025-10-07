The Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has officially received her prizes after emerging as the reality show winner.

Imisi emerged as the BBNaija Season 10 winner on Sunday night at the grand finale in Lagos.

Her prizes are worth N150 million and comprise N80 million, a new Innoson SUV, and other prizes.

At the prize-receiving event on Monday, the reality TV star was moved to tears as her mother offered a heartfelt prayer as they sat in her car.

“Continue to soar higher, no hands of evil shall prevent the goodness in your life. I pray every part of this car is powered and strengthened.

“If truly you pass through my womb, Imisi, this car, no evil plotter shall prevail over you. And may all your well-wishers continue to experience happiness,” Imisi’s mother said.

Imisi amassed 42.8 per cent of the votes, beating Dede (the first runner-up) and Koyin (the second runner-up) to the number one spot.

Imisi sealed her place in the show’s history as its fourth female winner since its inception, following in the footsteps of Mercy Eke (2019), Phyna (2022), and Ilebaye (2023).

