For years, many Nigerians have depended on word-of-mouth recommendations or social media referrals to find artisans and professionals, often with disappointing results.

This gave rise to HAGO Africa, a digital service marketplace designed to help customers find trusted service providers, from everyday artisans to top-tier professionals.

Samuel Imoisili, Founder and CEO of HAGO Africa, spoke at a media briefing on Tuesday. He said that the new mobile app connects users to verified local service providers for everything from fixing a leaking tap to finding a last-minute makeup artist.

According to him, the aim is to make everyday service delivery more convenient, transparent, and trustworthy.

He said: ‘‘We want to change that by creating a digital space where customers and vendors can interact safely, backed by verification and accountability tools. At its core, HAGO is about restoring trust. Customers have struggled with unreliable vendors for years, while skilled professionals have struggled to prove their credibility. HAGO changes that by making every connection transparent, secure, and built on accountability.”

Transparency, trust

The platform lists various categories, including artisans, chefs, decorators, photographers, therapists, and designers, with plans to expand across Nigeria and into other African countries.

“We’ve all had those frustrating experiences where you hire someone who doesn’t show up or delivers poorly. We wanted to fix that by making every connection transparent and secure.”

Through the app, available on iOS and Google Play Store, users can search for service providers within their city, chat with them directly, and make payments safely using an escrow system that ensures jobs are completed before funds are released.

On the other hand, vendors benefit from increased visibility and tools that help them build professionalism, from transparent pricing to prompt communication.