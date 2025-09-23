Global digital streaming platforms, Audiomack Limited and Audiomack Africa Limited, have deleted activist Martin “Verydarkman (VDM)” Otse’s song “Papa J” from their catalogues.

The song, which targeted Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of the Delta State-based Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), was released in July.

VDM released the song in the wake of a N1 billion legal battle with the prophet, who had filed the lawsuit after he (VDM) challenged the authenticity of his faith-based products, including a spiritual shirt, miracle water, and mustard seed.

The case is before Justice A.Y. Shafa at the Federal Capital Territory High Court (FCT) in Nyanya in Abuja.

In a statement to this newspaper on Monday night, Mr Fufeyin’s counsel, Ihensekhien Samuel, confirmed the song’s removal from Audiomack.

He said Audiomack acted following persistent legal representations on behalf of his client.

Mr Samuel added that he notified Audiomack of VDM’s recent actions and the court order restraining the activist from publishing or making further defamatory statements against Mr Fufeyin.

He said: “The latest action comes in compliance with an order of the FCT High Court, Suit No: FCT/CV/3340/2024, in the case of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin vs. Martins Otse (alias Verydarkman). This recent removal was prompted by new letters and correspondence sent to Audiomack notifying the platform of two restating court orders restraining Verydarkman from publishing or distributing any digital content deemed defamatory against Prophet Fufeyin and his wife.

“Earlier in July 2025, the FCT High Court, presided over by Justice A. Yesuf Shafa in Nyanya, Abuja, dismissed all preliminary objections filed by Verydarkman and granted a complete interlocutory order of status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the substantive suit. The court’s ruling restrained Verydarkman from further publishing, sharing, or distributing any allegedly libellous content—whether via Facebook, YouTube, or other online platforms—targeted at Prophet Fufeyin.”

Adjournment

Mr Samuel further disclosed that the substantive case had been adjourned to 27 October to continue the hearing.

In July, this newspaper reported that he confirmed the court granted a full status quo injunction against VDM, restraining him from publishing further libellous material online or engaging in defamatory acts against his client.

He noted that the court addressed and resolved the three issues raised in VDM’s preliminary objections to Mr Fufeyin’s suit.

According to him, Justice Shafa dismissed the objections, ruling that they lacked merit and were merely technical.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that Mr Fufeyin filed the lawsuit in August 2024 after VDM questioned the authenticity of his faith-based products.

VDM, known for his anti-fraud campaigns, challenged the prophet to provide the products’ National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) certification numbers.

In a 24-minute YouTube video, he demonstrated the purported effectiveness of Mr Fufeyin’s miracle items by administering them to individuals with disabilities.

The footage also showed experiments conducted at an undisclosed facility in Abuja, which houses about 1,500 people with physical challenges.

VDM accused the clergyman of exploiting vulnerable people by selling ineffective “miracle items.”

Mr Fufeyin, in response, insisted that the potency of the products depended on the user’s love for him and faith in his ministry.

Since then, the case has been ongoing in court, with several adjournments.