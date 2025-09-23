Abia Warriors’ maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup began with both promise and pain.

On Sunday, the debutants were denied a dream start after conceding a late equaliser in a 1–1 draw against Mali’s Djoliba AC at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

For head coach Imama Amapakabo, the result was bittersweet.

His side dominated possession, created chances, and nearly secured a historic first-ever continental victory, but a lapse in the closing stages handed the visitors a crucial away goal.

The experienced tactician, who once led Nigeria’s U23 and has managed across the NPFL, did not hide from responsibility. Instead, he gave a candid assessment of what went wrong and how his team must respond in the decisive return leg in Bamako.

Eyes on Bamako: “We must score”

The away-goal rule has tilted the tie against Abia Warriors. A goalless draw in Mali would not be enough; they must find the net in Bamako to progress. Amapakabo is clear-eyed about the task.

“Football is football. We know we put ourselves in a bad situation. We must go there to get a result. They came here, they were able to get a 1-1, which means whatever result that we have to get there, must be that we must score. Goalless is not even good for us, so we have to go back and plan. It’s not over until it’s over. We have another 90 minutes to play.”

On pressure: “Maybe the only coach not under pressure is one without a contract”

Asked about the pressure that comes with carrying not just Abia Warriors’ hopes but Nigeria’s continental reputation, Imama was blunt.

“I live with pressure. That’s the truth. From when I played, if you asked, no tension. It’s the job, it’s what I live with. Coming into this game, there was pressure. We needed to win, we didn’t win. Now there’s pressure again.”

“The populace; supporters and everybody have their own opinions. The government also, who are sponsors of the team, needs to get results for the investment. There’s always pressure everywhere. That is football for you. I wonder which coach has a job that is not under pressure. Maybe the only coach that is not under pressure is a coach that hasn’t got a contract.”

It’s not yet over, until it’s over

Despite the late heartbreak in Uyo, Imama remains optimistic. His philosophy is rooted in accountability but fueled by belief.

“It is something that we’ll go back and we’ll work on and believe that it is possible. I am a very optimistic person, I don’t give up no matter what. We’ll look at the players that have been able to do well… We gifted the ball too much.

“I always say I’m a very optimistic person. I’m the first person to look at myself and tell myself, look, I have failed. I hate making excuses for failures because I believe that in excuses you take away your right to fail. We have played this game, we have drawn. What if we had lost? The world wouldn’t have come down, the sun would still shine tomorrow.

“But we know as painful as it is, because everybody that came to support us here wanted us to win. So we will go to Bamako, Mali next week and we will throw our cards on the table and we’ll see what we’ll be able to get there.”

The stakes in Bamako

Abia Warriors are not just fighting for themselves; they carry Nigeria’s flag in a season where NPFL clubs are desperate to re-establish continental relevance. For Amapakabo, history is still within reach; a maiden win on foreign soil could yet turn this tie and cement his side’s place among Africa’s rising contenders.

As he put it: “It’s not yet over, until it’s over.”